One Piece Fans Are Loving Luffy’s New Alliance with Kidd

One Piece fans know the ins and outs of the Straw Hat crew. They have known Monkey D. Luffy for well over a decade, and the pirate has changed plenty in that time. Still, there are some things about the boy which will never change, and that can be a good thing. After all, his rivalry with Eustass Kid isn’t up for debate, and fans are loving the duo all the more as such.

For those who are not aware, Kid and Luffy are back in action together thanks to Wano Country. It wasn’t long ago Luffy was tossed into jail after fighting Kaido in a braven stand. Now, the captain is left to work in a mining prison, and it was there he learned Kid was being held.

Of course, the pair are being tied down with their sea-stone cuffs, but the braces aren’t enough to immobilize them. In fact, Kid and Luffy are thriving in the prison, and fans are loving their high key rivalry.

As you can see in the slides below, Kid and Luffy are playing off each other in the best of ways. For one, Kid is finally able to show off his true strength in the jail now that Luffy is there to push him. In fact, the Straw Hat leader is leagues above Kid, and they aren’t afraid to show off to the guards… even if their overseers would much rather the pair shut up permanently.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Luffy is easygoing, fun person but somehow he dislikes Kidd? Luffy always gets in anyone’s nerves, but Kidd always gets in Luffy’s nerves.

I can sense Zosan 2.0 here 😂 pic.twitter.com/sb2tkiD4ez — Translation commissions ~ Wanda 🎀 (@blondemarimo) January 29, 2020

kidd menacingly cracking his neck while luffy is just,,,,, prancing around

that’s my new favourite concept pic.twitter.com/1VUmFu1Gi2 — yukin･ﾟ*･ﾟ*👒 (@flvffytale) February 1, 2020

Kidd & Luffy after they kill Kaido & Big Mom pic.twitter.com/6baSTX2CYs — D. (@lMostdope) January 31, 2020

Honestly bruh if Kidd ain’t a Yonko when Luffy becomes king imma riot https://t.co/q38jNy8FtU — Mark (@yYeetMeister) February 1, 2020

Law: Why are you two here?



Luffy: I’m here to help!



Kidd: I’m here to judge!



Law:



Kidd: and punch whoever needs to be punched. — alice z0mbie 💌 (@ap0rnalypse) February 1, 2020

Goodnight and make sure you’ll digest your food properly unlike luffy and kidd. pic.twitter.com/XHAHnXgO4J — TheBluewind l 青の風 (@Bluewind179) January 27, 2020

