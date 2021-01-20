One Piece Fan Gives Their Playstation 5 a Milestone Makeover

Not much, but here’s my custom hand drawn PS5. Late tribute to chapter 1000 from r/OnePiece

As you can see below, the white background of the Playstation 5 suits the makeover perfectly. The artist chose to start from the bottom up as they penned the final panel of chapter 1000. This means the Worst Generation has gathered to protect this console, so there will be no shortages for this pricey piece of tech!

The stunning artwork does the console and One Piece justice, so you have to give sheikage a hand. According to the user, they plan to decorate the other side of the console, and it will feature Kaido and Big Mom. That is unless a certain prophecy gets fulfilled. The artist says they're waiting to ink the rest of the console should another major gathering go down soon, and if you know One Piece, that is certainly likely.

What do you think of this custom makeover? Does the One Piece artwork make you want to pen your own console cover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.