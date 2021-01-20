One Piece Preview Gathers the Samurai Ahead of a Major Flashback

✖

The Wano Arc of One Piece is about to take a big swerve within the long-running franchise's anime, deciding to take fans back to the past of the isolated nation by following alongside the life of Kozuki Oden who was attempting to open his homeland up to the world, as well as feature a big samurai reunion as the cherry on top! With the War for Wano currently taking place in the pages of the manga, One Piece's anime still has some big events to hit for both the past and the present before it hits the current events!

The promo for the 959th episode not only gives us a look at the reunited Vassals of Oden but also sees Luffy get even more into the spirit of Wano with a fresh new look, as well as give us our first hints as to the flashback storyline that will place the spotlight directly onto Kozuki Oden. Oden's right-hand men were dealt a tragic blow when they lost their master, which will be explored further in the upcoming flashback, which will take place as the samurai are preparing themselves for the war against Kaido and his Beast Pirates, which will easily be one of the biggest battles that One Piece has ever seen before!

Twitter User SoulStormOP shared the preview for the upcoming episode of One Piece, that features a large amount of content for a surprisingly short amount of time, and hints at the arrival of the long-awaited flashback story that will give us our most intense look at the origins of the country and the man who attempted to free it:

Wano has put the Straw Hat Pirates through the wringer so far within this action-packed arc, with Kaido and his Beast Pirates proving to be a threat, unlike anything that they've seen before. Luffy decisively lost his first battle against Kaido one on one, but he has been training to reach new heights to hopefully allow him to defeat one of the heads of Wano Country. Needless to say, this samurai reunion couldn't come at a better time for Luffy and his crew as the war for Wano approaches!

