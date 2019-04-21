Japan To Honor ‘One Piece’ With New Tourism Statues

One Piece is finally ready to enter the Wano arc in the anime, and it seems the franchise is expanding in other ways. Not only is the manga going strong, but One Piece is bringing its heroes into the real world with some big statues.

Over on Twitter, the official page for One Piece confirmed a set of Straw Hat statues are going to be placed around Japan in the coming year.

According to the report, the statues are being built to honor the series’ creator Eiichiro Oda. The artist famously donated a large sum of money to recovery efforts for the Kumamoto earthquake, and it seems the country is wanting to thank Oda for his continued support.

“Three years after the Kumamoto earthquake, many people are still living in temporary housing, and it is said reconstruction is on the way. One Piece will continue to do its best together with the people of the prefecture to power Kumamoto and its source,” the post reads.

“After Luffy landed last year, eight people are waiting to land. Please look forward to seeing what it looks like.”

As you can see above, the post confirms where the rest of the Straw Hats are going to go. Previously, Monkey D. Luffy got his own statue in Oda’s hometown, and the rest of the crew will be spread about the Kumamoto prefecture for tourists to visit. So far, there is no firm date on when the statues will be erected, but fans are hoping to see the pieces sooner rather than later.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

