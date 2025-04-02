One Piece Shares Sneak Peek at New Egghead Ending Theme

Play video

With only three days to go till One Piece returns with part two of the Egghead Arc fans are on the edge of their seats in anticipation. From exciting plot twists and fights to stunning animation, there’s much to look forward to when the anime returns, including all-new opening and ending themes. AnimeJapan 2025 revealed that the series’ new opening theme would be performed by Gre4n Boyz, and the ending theme by muque. That said, as fans count down the minutes till the anime’s return, One Piece has just given fans a new sneak peek at the ending theme, only adding to the excitement surrounding the series’ return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece’s official Japanese YouTube account has shared a new teaser for the Egghead Arc featuring the new ending theme by muque. The song is titled “The 1” and gives fans their first ever look at the enduring theme since the new artist was first announced. The clips in the teaser themselves are taken mostly from the first part of the Egghead Arc with notable features being Luffy’s rematch against Lucci, Zoro’s fight against the Seraphim, and Kuma scaling the Red Line, thus leaving the focus entirely on the new ending theme.

One Piece Reveals First Look At New Ending Theme by Muque

So far, One Piece’s Egghead Arc has not only set the bar for the series’ animation but also its openings and endings. The series’ last opening theme, “ASSU!” by Hiroshi Kitadani, was a massive hit among fans, as was the last ending theme, “Dear Sunrise” by Maki Otsuki. The fact that these two artists are also known for performing One Piece’s first-ever opening and ending themes, respectively, further drew upon nostalgia and added to fans’ love for these title tracks.

As such, the new Egghead Arc Part 2 opening and ending themes has some big shoes to fill, though judging by the latest teaser, the new ending theme by muque definitely holds promise. Though this is muque’s first time being featured in an anime, the Japanese band is quickly gaining popularity in Japan and was even nominated for the MTV VMAJ Special Rising Artist Award only a few weeks prior. As such, fans can rest assured that the new One Piece ending theme is very much in safe hands. In fact, as seen in the new teaser, the new One Piece ending theme is perfectly fits the bright, futuristic setting of the Egghead Arc.

One Piece returns with new episodes on April 5th and 6th, 2025, on Crunchyroll.