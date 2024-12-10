One Piece Confirms New 2025 Timeslot When Anime Returns From Hiatus

One Piece’s anime will be making its grand return from hiatus next year with new episodes, and has confirmed its new time slot with the announcement of a new anime taking its former place next Spring. It was shockingly announced earlier this Fall that One Piece would be taking its first extended hiatus in the over two decades of the anime running weekly episodes in Japan. The series will be taking a break so that the team behind the anime can better prepare for what’s to come in the rest of the Egghead Arc and beyond. So fans are eagerly waiting for that comeback.

As part of the initial announcement for its hiatus, One Piece had announced that it will also be airing in a new time slot when the series returns for new episodes some time in April 2025. Now that has been further confirmed as a brand new anime, To Be Hero X (as revealed on its own social media account), has announced that it will begin its own run on Sundays in April next year in Japan. It will be airing in One Piece‘s old broadcast spot, so now it’s official and One Piece will be airing at a brand new time that has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

When Is One Piece: Egghead Arc Coming Back?

Announced it would be going on hiatus earlier this October as the One Piece anime team wants to properly be ready for what’s coming next, One Piece: Egghead Arc is currently scheduled to return with new episodes in April 2025. It will be airing in a brand new time slot, but it’s yet to be revealed how drastic of a schedule change that it’s going to have when it returns. To Be Hero X will be airing in its old spot when it premieres in April as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, so One Piece could either continue to air on Sundays or move to a different day entirely.

That will also have an impact on its streaming releases in territories outside of Japan, but it remains to be seen how big these changes will be when they all kick in next Spring. The One Piece team did announce that they will be revealing more of its new schedule information later this month as part of Jump Festa 2025, where they will also be announcing who will be taking over for Kazuki Yao as the voice of Franky in the Japanese dubbed release (the first changed to the main voice cast in over two decades).

How to Wait for One Piece’s New Episodes

It might be a lengthy wait for One Piece to return for new episodes, but thankfully the wait won’t be so difficult in the meantime. Not only can you find many of the series’ older episodes now available for streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll, but the anime is currently working its way through a full remake of the Fish-Man Island arc. One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga condenses the original anime’s version of the arc into 21 episodes with new openings and endings.

This remake will be airing its episodes right until One Piece returns, so there are still new anime releases to enjoy. You can also seek out Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga releases as new chapters hit in Japan. The three most recent chapters are currently available to read completely for free with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.