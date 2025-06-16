One Piece Honors Willem Dafoe’s Best Meme in New Episode

One Piece has been working through an emotional flashback into Bartholomew Kuma’s past, but the newest episode of the anime proves that there’s still time for a little bit of fun within all of the heartbreak with a hilarious tribute to Willem Dafoe’s best meme. One Piece has been steadily getting fans through Kuma’s tragic past with the last several episodes, and each one has been full of heartbreak as Kuma was hit with one tragic reality after another. But as the anime gets closer to filling in the final gaps, Kuma’s past tragedies are only going to keep piling up.

One Piece‘s newest episode gets fans closer to the present day as Kuma eventually overthrew the King who was terrorizing his home, and thus held a one person revolution against the tyrant. But when the former king tried to return with Marine forces in order to forcibly take back control of the country, Kuma decided to brand himself a criminal and fight back in order to save his home. This results in a powerful attack that one Marine clearly is distressed about…going as far as looking exactly like Willem Dafoe’s “looking up” meme.

Willem Dafoe Makes Surprise Cameo in One Piece

One Piece Episode 1133 sees Kuma fighting back against the Marines, and unfortunately having to leave his home in order to keep trouble away from them. With one powerful strike, he’s able to sink all of the ships coming to attack his home. It’s here that one Marine looks a lot like Willem Dafoe, and is never seen again after the attack. As for the meme itself, it has some wild origins too as it has since taken off among pop culture as a funny way to show someone reacting to something big and overwhelming coming their way.

The original depiction of Willem Dafoe itself comes from the 2018 film, At Eternity’s Gate. Directed by Julian Schnabel, this film was a biographical drama about the final years of painter Vincent Van Gogh’s life. Dafoe portrayed Van Gogh himself in the film, but hilariously the meme comes from a trailer for the film rather than the film itself. Thanks to the trailer showing the now infamous visage of Dafoe looking into the sky, it quickly took off as a rather hilarious reaction image that’s now been cemented into the anime world thanks to the One Piece anime team.

What’s Next for the One Piece Anime?

One Piece’s anime has been working through a flashback into Kuma’s past to reveal more of his connection with his daughter, Bonney, and the latest episode brings fans closer to the present day than ever. But at the same time, the anime is also filling in the gaps for Kuma and his ties to the Pacifistas. The newest episode revealed that he only volunteered to become a weapon of the Marines to heal Bonney’s deadly Sapphire Scales disease, so it seems like the anime has one last bit of heartbreak planned before the flashback ends.

Then when the flashback comes to an end, fans will be thrown right back into the current day chaos of the Egghead arc. Luffy and the Straw Hats are scattered across Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory as St. Saturn of the Five Elders has begun to reveal just how terrifying he can be. But we’ll see how that all works out soon enough, and you can catch up with the latest episodes of One Piece: Egghead Arc now streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll in the meantime. It’s only going to get more intense from this point on.