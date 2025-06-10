One Piece Promo Teases Kuma’s Pacifista Origins

Play video

One Piece has reached a new turning point in the look back at Bartholomew Kuma’s past, and the first look at the anime’s next episode is teasing how he eventually became a Pacifista. One Piece has been breaking many hearts with Kuma in the latest episodes as a detour in the Egghead Arc has since spent its time exploring his tragic past. And as fans have seen through this flashback arc thus far, Kuma has been making it through a lifetime of massive losses one after another. It’s been heartbreak after heartbreak for him with barely any breaks in it to speak of.

This took a turn for the even more tragic as not only did Kuma eventually reunite with his childhood love Ginny, but unfortunately had to say goodbye to her just as quickly as they reunited. In her absence, Kuma then resolved to raise her daughter Bonney as his own. But even with that moment of happiness, Kuma was hit with yet another cruel reality as Bonney was afflicted with the same fatal disease that her mother suffered from. Now as Kuma searches for a cure, he’s going to have to make a big sacrifice. Check it out in the preview for One Piece Episode 1133 in the video above.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1133

One Piece Episode 1133 is titled “To Save His Daughter – Kuma the Timid Pacifist” and will be making its debut on Sunday, June 15th in Japan. The episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits (and will be releasing with Netflix about a week after), and the episode preview teases it as such, “To save his beloved daughter’s life, Kuma goes on a journey. He meets a genius scientist at the end of the world. Is that man a devil or a saint? What is the strange, yet grand condition offered in exchange Bonney’s cure?” Now it seems like the flashback is closing in on current day events soon.

One Piece has been steadily filling in the blanks of Kuma’s past with his daughter Bonney, and the newest episode tragically confirmed that her mother Ginny died soon after giving birth. It turned out that she was afflicted with the Sapphire Scales disease, and rocks appeared on her skin when exposed to natural light. Even more unfortunately for Kuma, Bonney inherited the same disease and was diagnosed to likely die before she reached her tenth birthday.

What’s Next for Kuma and Bonney?

One Piece’s flashback arc has been filling in Kuma and Bonney’s past, and it’s getting closer to the current day. With this episode teasing that Kuma approaches Dr. Vegapunk for Bonney’s cure, it also teases why Kuma eventually was turned into a Pacifista by the scientist. This era has been especially important to the current events of the Egghead Arc, and will likely share more of the relationship between Vegapunk and Kuma. Because Bonney believed that Vegapunk was the source of her father’s pain until very recently.

Something changed Bonney’s mind during the Egghead arc as she figured Saturn was the source of all her trouble rather than Vegapunk himself. It’s why the last we had seen of her she was in Saturn’s clutches, and why when this flashback comes to an end, we’ll likely know more about Bonney’s motives as well. But it’s still yet to be revealed why this flashback is being explored now and not at some other point. One Piece needs to wrap up this arc with a final note of what it means for the present day, so there’s a hope that the anime can stick the landing.