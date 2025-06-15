One Piece Unveils Kuma’s Biggest Sacrifice For Bonney on Father’s Day

Kuma’s backstory is nearing its end in One Piece’s anime as we finally get closer to the truth behind his tragic sacrifice. Bonney risked her life to find Vegapunk and get answers about what happened two years ago that turned him into a mindless cyborg. However, the truth is far brutal than she could handle. After stepping into the paw bubble that stored Kuma’s memories before his transition, Bonney learns everything about his past, from his birth to the reason that led him to make such a decision. The backstory takes place in the middle of the chaotic fight on Egghead Island where Luffy and the others fight Admiral Kizaru and the Marines.

Things were finally getting under control when Saint Jaygarcia Saturn suddenly showed up on the island, and Bonney charged to attack him out of anger. Her father’s memories kept replaying in her mind, and seeing him in front of her was extremely aggravating. Unfortunately, Saturn is incredibly powerful, and his regenerative powers almost make him untouchable. Before the backstory begins, Bonney is almost at death’s door as Saturn crushes her with his hand while the Marines point their weapons at the girl.

Kuma Became a Pacifista to Save Bonney From Her Illness

After Ginny’s death, Kuma raised Bonney all on his own in Sorbet Kingdom. He gave her everything she needed, but nothing he did was enough to save her life. The clock was ticking, and Bonney was growing up without being able to step into the sun. The disease she and Ginny got because of Saturn’s experiments was fatal, and there was no cure. After the rebellion in the Sorbet Kingdom was over, Kuma went far and wide to look for a way to save his daughter. Bonney stayed behind the Sorbet Kingdom and waited for him for a long time. During his journey, Kuma sank all the Marine Ships that attacked him and ended up becoming a well-known pirate.

His value swelled over time, but he never stopped looking for a cure. Kuma was horrified to realize Bonney won’t live long enough to experience her tenth birthday. That’s when he met his former comrades from the Revolutionary Army, including Dragon. Dragon told him about Vegapunk in One Piece Episode 1133, the only person in the world who could help him. Vegapunk was more than happy to help someone sent by Dragon, but he was ecstatic to find Kuma is a Buccaneer.

Since Kuma is from a special bloodline, Vegapunk decided to model his Clone Army after him. Kuma didn’t decline the request since he had to save Bonney, but Saturn had another plan altogether. We will soon learn about his role in Kuma’s past, which made Bonney so furious. Kuma’s sacrifice for Bonney was what sealed his fate. Whether by coincidence or not, One Piece dropped its Episode 1133 on Father’s Day, highlighting Kuma’s struggles in trying to save his daughter and finally giving up everything to ensure she lives on.