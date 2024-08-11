One Piece Creator Gives Some Solid Advice to Anime’s Remake

We have waited a long time for an update, and at last, the One Piece team has heard our pleas. It wasn’t long ago the world learned that Wit Studio was working with Shueisha on an anime remake of One Piece, and we just got a first look at the project. Series creator Eiichiro Oda celebrated One Piece Day by sharing a special look at the anime. And during the preview, Oda made sure to share his own advice for the big-name remake.

The confession comes straight from Oda as the artist shared a few wise instructions for the One Piece remake. The series, which is titled The One Piece, promises to retell the manga from the beginning. So instead of recreating the original One Piece anime blow by blow, Oda suggests the remake needs to take some liberties.

“Rather than faithfully reproducing the One Piece manga, the anime staff [of The One Piece] should take it in and remake it in their own style,” Oda shared. So hopefully, the team at Wit Studio will take his words to heart. The One Piece has a lot to live up to, and the remake can open up storytelling opportunities for the staff.

For those unfamiliar with The One Piece, the anime remake was announced last winter at Jump Festa, and it will stream exclusively on Netflix. Animated by Wit Studio, the remake will check in with Monkey D. Luffy at the start of the East Blue saga which gives netizens a chance to meet the pirate at the start of his journey. The ambitious remake will air in tandem with the original One Piece anime that Toei Animation oversees. The show, which got started in October 1999, is thriving these days. So once The One Piece goes live, there will be more Grand Line goodies than ever on the air.

Want to know more about One Piece? You can find the original anime streaming everywhere from Netflix to Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you make of this One Piece anime? Will you be watching the remake when it lands? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!