One Piece Reaches Biggest Sales Milestone Yet

One Piece has reportedly reached its biggest sales record yet according to the numbers spotted in a new report! Eiichiro Oda’s manga not only celebrated its own 25th Anniversary a few years ago (following by the anime reaching that milestone as well), but both the manga and anime have now gone far beyond the 1000th chapter and episode mark. There are no signs of the series slowing down anytime soon even after reaching such impressive milestones, and fans have been just as drawn to each new volume as they were in the beginning. That’s why its newest milestone is both surprising, yet not at the same time.

According to a new report from German bookseller Carlsen Manga (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter), One Piece now has 500 million copies in circulation. This number has yet to be announced by Shueisha themselves, but it’s also not hard to imagine that the series has crossed over such a massive milestone. As Volume 102 of the series readies for its release in Japan, One Piece‘s manga is now hotter than ever and selling even more copies around the world. As the series kicks off its next phase, these sales are only going to continue.

ONE PIECE has reached 500.000.000 copies in circulation according to Carlsen Manga. https://t.co/gLm2R4V0NM — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) March 21, 2022

Without giving too much away about what happens in the manga for those who have yet to catch up, the series is now closer than ever to dropping some major clues about what the One Piece treasure actually might be. The Wano Country arc has proven to be one of the most important arcs in the series history, and there are still many more questions about what could be in the series’ future once Luffy and the Straw Hats make their way off the island and back out into the open sea. It seems like everything is really ramping up from now.

The series will soon be making its way through the climax of the Wano Country arc, and with that leading to something even bigger there will be even more fans flocking to the manga as soon as it hits shelves around the world. This is one impressive milestone, but it’s sure to be far from the last as Eiichiro Oda readies to reveal some even bigger events down the line. But what do you think? How do you feel about One Piece reaching 500 million copies in circulation? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!