Fit Like Luffy: Japan Is Seeking Their Pirate King in New One Piece Contest

Monkey D. Luffy has come a long way in his quest to become the King of the Pirates. Not only has the Straw Hat captain in One Piece learned plenty of new transformations since first hitting the Grand Line, Luffy has also also bulked up to some wild lengths. Whether it be via countless battles and/or training to prepare for the trials and tribulations ahead, the shonen protagonist has worked hard to get where he is. In a new tribute to Luffy and the Grand Line, the One Piece franchise is letting fans put their money where their mouth is when it comes to creating a physique worthy of Eiichiro Oda.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To get you up to speed with this contest, anime fans should know that in Japan, One Piece has become so big that there are gyms dedicated to the Straw Hats. Specifically, One Piece Fitness BragMen has become a fitness facility that lets gym-goers bulk up to Straw Hat Pirate level since opening its doors in 2023. To help celebrate two years in operation, BragMen is teaming up with Gold’s Gym’s Muscle Gate to create a new competition that will see fans attempt to replicate Luffy at his most swole.

Toei Animation

The One Piece “Body Make Contest”

To start, here is a an overall breakdown of the competition, “The One Piece Body Make Contest is a showdown between competitors to build bodies as well-trained as Luffy’s! This competition was made possible by a miraculous collaboration between the One Piece Fitness Gym BragMen and the popular body contest Muscle Gate. A body as well-trained as Luffy’s, he showed off his pose while saying Luffy’s lines. You will be asked to become Luffy and compete.”

Helping to fill-in possible questions that contestants might have, the contest listed the judging criteria when it comes to both its One Piece elements and its bodybuilding aspects. Here’s what the contest had to say when it came to the anime elements of the competition:

The level of understanding of the work can be seen from the poses and selection of poses.

The level of character reproduction can be seen from the sense of costume, the way they are worn, and the degree to which they are fully immersed in the character.

When it comes to the actual bodybuilding aspects of the contest, here are the criteria listed:

Outline of the upper body, S-shaped line when viewed from the side

Round shoulders, tight waist. Latissimus dorsi muscles flaring from the midsection and waist on both the front and back.

Excessive muscle development may result in a deduction of points.

Smart walking and balanced posing

Clean hair, smile, skin quality

The competition also shared a model for what they are looking for in those looking to look like Luffy, which you can see below.

One Piece Bragmen

The contest itself is now accepting entries, leaving open the entry period until April 30th this year. The specific date of the contest will take place on June 1st in Kawasaki.

Via One Piece BragMen