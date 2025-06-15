When Does One Piece Chapter 1152 Come Out?

One Piece Chapter 1152 is set to be the next installment, and it promises to be a significant one, as it may feature the long-awaited confrontation between Monkey D. Luffy, the series’ protagonist, and Imu, who appears to be the final antagonist. The importance of this clash cannot be overstated, as Imu, from their very first appearance, showed an awareness of Luffy’s existence and recognized him as a threat despite his origins in the humble East Blue. With Luffy’s growing association with the legendary figure Nika and the first known pirate, Joyboy, it’s clear why Imu fears him. This confrontation, if it occurs in Chapter 1152, is expected to be a major turning point in the story, fueling massive anticipation among fans.

However, One Piece will be absent from the upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump due to a scheduled break. The series typically takes a break after every three consecutive chapter releases, and with the last three chapters having been released back-to-back, this pause was anticipated. These breaks give the team behind the long-running series the time they need to rest and maintain the quality of the manga. Fortunately, the hiatus will be brief, and the next chapter will return sooner than fans might expect.

One Piece Chapter 1152 Comes Out in Issue 30 of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine

Following its omission from the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, One Piece will return with Chapter 1152 in issue 30, scheduled for release on Monday, June 23rd, 2025, at midnight Japan Standard Time. Due to the time difference, One Piece Chapter 1152 will be available on Sunday, June 22nd, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 8 AM Pacific Time (PT), 10 AM Central Time (CT), and 4 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in Western regions.

Once released, the new One Piece chapter will be available for free to read on Viz Media and Manga Plus. The aforementioned platforms currently allow any visitors to read the latest and the first three chapters of One Piece, including many other ongoing shonen manga, for free.

One Piece Has Two More Chapters Planned for Release This Month

Following its return in issue #30 of Weekly Shonen Jump, One Piece will stay on course, with one more chapter, Chapter 1153, scheduled to release before the end of the month. This chapter will likely appear in issue #31 of the magazine, unless unforeseen circumstances arise and author Eiichiro Oda requires an extended break. These unexpected breaks are often related to Oda’s health, and given the intense workload most mangaka endure, they serve as a crucial reminder of how necessary these planned pauses are.

Although the break comes just before a major confrontation, it allows time for fan speculation and builds even greater excitement. One of the key developments expected in the upcoming chapter is the scale of impact this battle will have, especially considering that even the entirety of Elbaf couldn’t momentarily halt the God’s Knights, aside from Scopper Gaban. This raises the question: Is Luffy’s Gear 5 alone enough?

Loki’s presence remains shrouded in mystery, as he has yet to reveal his true strength. However, it might be Gaban who plays the pivotal role in turning the tide. Given his ability to harm the powerful God’s Knights, he could pass on this knowledge to the Straw Hats, potentially unlocking a new form of Haki or other enhancements for the main trio. This possibility makes Chapter 1152 all the more exciting, and with the break giving room for fan theories to flourish, anticipation only continues to build.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.