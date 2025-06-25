One Piece Chapter 1153 Release Date, Time & What to Expect

One Piece Chapter 1153 is shaping up to be a major installment, as it finally prepares to reveal the lingering mysteries surrounding the land of Elbaf. The spotlight now shifts to Loki, the enigmatic giant warrior, who is finally getting a chance to share his side of the story. While fans were expecting a confrontation between Monkey D. Luffy and Imu, the latest chapter took a surprising step back to delve into Elbaf’s history, specifically the events surrounding Harold’s death and Loki’s involvement. It goes even further, beginning to explore Harold’s reign as the King of the Giants.

From the small snippet featured in the previous chapter, it became clear, just as many fans had predicted, that Harold is the true antagonist, not Loki. His alliance with the World Government and the flashback set 109 years ago portray Harold as a ruthless and terrifying figure. This development raises serious questions about how he managed to become King of Elbaf in the first place. With the story having just entered this flashback, Chapter 1153 is highly likely to continue unraveling Harold’s past. Fortunately for fans, the wait won’t be long, as the next chapter is set to arrive soon with no breaks in the schedule.

One Piece Chapter 1153, set to appear in issue 31st of Weekly Shonen Jump, will be released on Monday, June 30th, 2025, at midnight Japan Standard Time. In the Western regions, fans can grab Chapter 1153 on Sunday, June 29th, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 8 AM Pacific Time (PT), 10 AM Central Time (CT), and 4 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) due to time difference.

Once released, One Piece Chapter 1153 will be available to read for free on Manga Plus and Viz Media. These platforms allow visitors to access the first and the latest three chapters of One Piece, along with other ongoing Shonen Jump manga, at no cost. Meanwhile, users with a paid subscription to the Shonen Jump Manga Plus app can also access the latest chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1153 Will Continue Harold’s Story

There is hardly any reason for One Piece Chapter 1153 to dive into anything else, as the latest chapter had just begun to dive into Harold’s flashback, featuring a 109-year-old tale. This flashback appears to be building toward Loki revealing the truth about what happened on the day Harold died and aims to shed light on the kind of person Harold truly was. While the brief glimpse in the last chapter paints Harold as a terrible figure, the fact that he was also the King of the Giants at just 45 years old, only 15 in terms of human, earning the respect of his people who revere him as a god, suggests that he may have done something significant to justify his position. Thus, there is a possibility that the upcoming chapter may even feature a small flashback within the flashback that could hint at Harold’s rise as the King of the Giants.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that Harold had ties with the World Government, and these flashbacks will likely bring that involvement to the forefront, helping to fully unveil his true character. Although Loki’s portrayal in the latest panels casts him in a negative light, it’s worth noting that Shanks also mentioned getting along well with Harold during a brief meeting in the latest chapter, hinting that Harold may not have been entirely evil. This development suggests that Harold may have aligned with the World Government to pursue his own ambitions. It would make sense, since if Harold wasn’t fully loyal to the World Government and Imu, it could have prompted Imu to use their ultimate weapon to seize control and ensure total obedience.

While the exact reason for Imu’s need to control Harold remains unclear, the brief appearance of the legendary Devil Fruit immediately following the horrific event hints that Imu’s true objective may have been to acquire the fruit all along. At this point, nothing is certain, including whether Harold was morally right or wrong, but the continued flashbacks in One Piece Chapter 1153 are expected to provide that clarity. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long, as the chapter will arrive without any breaks.

One Piece is available to read on Viz Media and Manga Plus.