One Piece Chapter 1163 Preview Teases the End of Its Best Flashback Yet

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The One Piece manga is returning with Chapter 1163 after a brief hiatus. This is the manga’s second hiatus in less than a month due to the creator, Eiichiro Oda’s health issues. The ongoing Elbaf Arc is currently featuring a new backstory, which commenced right before Luffy and the others joined the fight against the Holy Knights. While most of the backstory revolves around him, things take an unexpected turn when the manga suddenly introduces Rocks D. Xebec, a character whose name was enough to incite fear among the veteran Marine soldiers. While Xebec was previously mentioned before and his silhouette was revealed, the ongoing backstory properly introduces him as Blackbeard’s father.

The World Government pinned all the blame for the God Valley Incident on him, even though the Native Hunting Competition was a trap for him. The latest flashback in the Elbaf Arc is covering the entire truth of the fateful day, and now the preview of the upcoming Chapter 1163 teases the end of the incident. The translated version of the original preview comes from @pewpiece, a reliable source of all kinds of information regarding One Piece. While the preview teases the ending of the God Valley Incident, the backstory will still continue for a bit longer.

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Will Continue Harald’s Past Even After the God Valley Flashback Ends

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation/Shueisha

The main focus of the ongoing backstory wasn’t to reveal the truth behind the God Valley Incident, even though things turned out this way. In fact, the flashback will reveal Harald’s murderer, the most beloved and strongest king of Elbaf. While the flashback initially features the tragic incident at the Aurust Castle over 14 years ago, it takes us over a hundred years into the past when Harald was a young and reckless traveler. However, his journey opened his eyes to the fear that people felt toward the Giants, and Harald swore to change that.

He tried to make new ties with the World Government and join the affiliated countries. Not only that, but Harald also wanted to open trade with the rest of the world since Elbaf had survived as an isolated kingdom for several centuries. He focused more on knowledge rather than brute strength and even opened schools in the country to shape the young minds of the country. However, something happened during his journey of creating a better future for Elbaf that caused his death over 14 years ago. While his son Loki was blamed for the horrible crime, the truth was far from it.

The manga mentioned that to know the reason behind Harald’s death, we must follow his journey. After the God Valley flashback concludes with Xebec’s death, the ongoing backstory will shift its focus to Harald again. While there’s no official confirmation of when the murderer will be revealed, it will at least take us a few weeks to get to that point. The God Valley Incident happened 38 years ago, so there are still 24 years of the past left to be explored, where everything went wrong for Harald.

