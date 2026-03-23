One Piece Chapter 1178 Preview Confirms Luffy’s Biggest Fight of All Time

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The ongoing Elbaph Arc in One Piece is turning out to be even more exciting than fans anticipated. The arc kicks off after the chaotic battle in Egghead when the Marines, the Admirals, and even the Five Elders surround the Straw Hat Pirates. The crew barely manages to escape the place and arrive on Elbaph only to end up facing an even bigger threat. Fans have been waiting for the crew to travel to Elbaph since the Little Garden Arc of the Alabasta Saga. While it took more than two decades to finally reach there, the fabled land of the Giants is just as incredible as it was described. Unfortunately, the peaceful nation has been turned into a warzone after the arrival of the Holy Knights, who plan to turn the Giants into mindless puppets for Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the Holy Knights, Gunko, has been serving Imu for decades, and the villain has completely overtaken her body. Imu doesn’t leave the Pangea Castle and only remotely deals with their enemies. This time is no different as the villain wreaks havoc on Elbaph and finally comes face-to-face with Luffy. The latest Chapter 1177 ends on a major cliffhanger, teasing an exciting battle next week, which has been confirmed in the preview.

One Piece Chapter 1178 Confirms The Battle Between Luffy and Imu

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The chapter preview is always added with the Weekly Shonen Jump issue, which is sold in physical copies in Japan every week. Manga editors share a note to hype readers for the upcoming chapters. However, since global fans read the manga on official apps such as Manga Plus and Shonen Jump, these previews are never added. A famous account on X, @pewpiece, shared a translated version of the preview, which teases the battle against Imu. The preview reads, “Domination (Imu) or Freedom (Nika). The one who will shake the world is…”

It continues, “The Straw Hat Crew is advancing rapidly, but the one who stands in their way is…!?”

While Luffy is the embodiment of freedom as someone who takes on the form of Nika, Imu is the manifestation of domination who has been suppressing the world for centuries. The clash between the two is inevitable, although it’s happening sooner than expected. Imu is determined to deal with not only Luffy, but also Loki, who bears the power of the legendary Devil Fruit, the Dragon-Dragon Fruit, Mythical Type, Model: Niddhoggr. The fight between them will determine the fate of Elbaph, and neither side has any plans of backing down.

So far, Imu has been unstoppable even though they haven’t appeared in their original form. However, Luffy and Loki make up the strongest duo in the series so far, so the battle could go either way. Regardless of the outcome, Imu won’t be stopping in Elbaph and will continue with their plan to keep destroying the world now that the final war is closer than ever.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!