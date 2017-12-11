‘One Piece’ Just Showed How Deadly [SPOILER] Really Is

Warning! Spoilers for Chapter 887 of One Piece below!

The last chapter of One Piece teased a perilous situation for Sanji, but one character from the Charlotte Family just upped the ante.

As Sanji, Pudding, and Chiffon try to get the replacement wedding cake to Big Mom, they were stopped by Charlotte Oven, one of the stronger members of Big Mom’s family. While Sanji was able to pull off a speedy maneuver to save the trio, Oven was only temporarily put down.

After being shot by Bege, Oven vows to execute them. Bege thankfully unveils a new trick: his pirate ship is amphibious. Growing tank treads, Bege attempts to completely run over Oven. He’s seemingly successful at first, but as they attempt to drive away and into the sea Oven is revealed to be perfectly fine. Using the power of his Heat-Heat fruit, he unleashes his “Boiling Seas Hell” attack and boils the entire sea.

As Bege, Sanji and co. were caught in another perilous situation, Chiffon’s father Pound steps in to save the day again. He attacks Oven from behind, and distracts Oven enough for him to stop boiling the sea long enough for Bege’s ship to get away.

Unfortunately for Pound, however, Oven is enraged. As Pound is happy to see that his daughter is leading a happy life with her husband and son, Oven is seen bringing down a giant blade over his head.

Pound’s final thoughts were filled of his grandson Pez, and was regretful that he couldn’t be there for his daughters as Big Mom stole them away once they were born. But seeing his happy daughter, and the smiling face of his grandson, Pound’s final thoughts were filled of many well wishes for his daughter’s wedding.

The Charlotte family has been shown to be deadly in the past, but this latest character death really cements Oven as a step above the rest of the family.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

