One Piece Drops Clever Luffy Throwback with Roger Flashback

One Piece's Wano Arc has decided to take fans back to a time long before Luffy assembled the Straw Hat Pirates, following the exploits of Kozuki Oden as he travels with both Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger, and a recent preview for the next episode of the anime seems to link Monkey and the former king of the pirates. Oden as a character is easily one of the most famous characters to spawn from the isolated nation known as Wano, and it's been a welcome respite to see how his life affected the world of One Piece at large.

The Wano Arc has shown Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates fighting against Kaido, the Beast Pirates, and the various swashbucklers under the employ of the Shogun Orochi, with Monkey and his crew receiving makeovers to make them look like denizens of the isolated nation. Though Oden found himself traveling outside the borders of his home, he has stuck with the aesthetic that he wore during his time as a citizen of Oden, sticking out like a sore thumb among the crew of Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger alike. Needless to say, there have been plenty of connections that have been established between Luffy and the pirates of the past thanks to diving into Oden's past.

Twitter User Down Terrible was able to spot the connection between Monkey D. Luffy and Gol D. Roger that was spotted in the upcoming episode of One Piece which will continue to let fans know about the life of Kozuki Oden and the previous days of Wano Country:

Fans of the manga know that there are still plenty of surprises in store before we return to the present of the Wano Arc, with Gol D. Roger being front and center. Of course, there are going to be some tragic events that take place as One Piece followers know that Kozuki Oden met a tragic fate, being murdered before he was able to see the borders of Wano Country open to the world. Luckily for Oden, Luffy and his crew is attempting to fulfill his dream and bring down the nefarious rulers of Wano.

What do you think of this clever Easter Egg that shows that Luffy and Roger have more in common than we thought?