One Piece Team Opens Contest for Amateur Mobile Game Developers

Eiichiro Oda's Shonen franchise is no stranger to the world of video games, with One Piece having appeared across the generations of consoles, and now, amateur game developers will have the opportunity to take a crack at the world of the Grand Line as the Straw Hat Pirates give fans a chance to be a part of their world. One Piece is set to return to the world of mobile gaming with the upcoming One Piece: Fighting Path, which will once again portray Luffy and company in a digital world with an action-adventure role-playing game.

This would hardly be the first time that the world of One Piece has dived into the world of mobile gaming, with the likes of Treasure Cruise and Bounty Rush being two of the most popular entries. On the console front, the world of Luffy and his fellow Straw Hat Pirates recently made appearances in the entries of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 and One Piece: World Seeker, and it seems that as the series continues, there are no signs of Eiichiro Oda's epic series slowing down any time soon. With this new contest, aspiring game developers will have their chance to leave their mark on the Straw Hats.

The Official Twitter Account for One Piece shared the details of the contest that could have a new game developer enter the world of the Grand Line:

The official details of the contest, which will take game applications until the end of July of this year, read as such:

"ONE PIECE GAME Award" will be held to commemorate the arrival of 1000 episodes of the manga "ONE PIECE" (One Piece), which is being serialized in "Weekly Shonen Jump" (Shueisha). Is a planning and development contest for casual games for mobile with the theme of. The judging committee including Mr. Eiichiro Oda, the author of "ONE PIECE", will judge the game plan! A prize of 2 million yen will be awarded to the work that passed the examination and won the grand prize! In addition, we will provide up to 20 million yen as development support money and support game development."

