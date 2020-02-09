One Piece Fan Shares Seaworthy Femme Cosplay of Pirate King Buggy

One Piece fans know more than enough about its pirates to pick their favorites by now. From the Straw Hats and beyond, there are plenty of crews out there to pledge allegiance to. Now, one fan has decided to spice up their take on a fan-favorite pirate, and fans are loving how this femme version of Buggy looks.

Over on Instagram, a user known as yunikucosplay shared their take on Buggy in a recent photo. The pictures show how the clownish pirate might look if they were to swap genders, and either seems to suit Buggy the Clown just fine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ahooooi!! It’s your favorite clown and the future Pirate King Buggy! I have taken this territory and this land is under my control. Now, where is my treasure,” the cosplay’s caption reads.

As you can see above, the One Piece cosplay isn’t drastically different from what fans see in the anime. The character has the same red ball nose and overdrawn lipstick. A slew of face makeup is also used, and Buggy’s visage is matched in her hat.

Of course, there are some differences here. Buggy has more feminine features as you would expect, and her hair is much longer here. In fact, the cosplayer’s blue wig drapes over the sides of her pirate hat, and the contrast looks great.

Now, fans are curious how this cosplay would stack up in the actual One Piece universe. Others like Luffy wouldn’t even care, but others like Sanji or even Shanks would freak out over the femme makeover. And looking at this cosplay’s likes, it seems the fandom is freaking out over the look too.

What do you make of this seaworthy cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.