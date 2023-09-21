One Piece Cosplay Flips The Script on Dracule Mihawk

There's a reason in One Piece why the only way that Roronoa Zoro will become the world's greatest swordsman is to defeat Dracule Mihawk. The current world's greatest swordsman was able to recently show off his stuff in Netflix's live-action adaptation, striking down the green-haired Straw Hat with a devastating blow. While Mihawk may or may not be a part of the live-action series' second season, cosplayers are still taking the opportunity to bring the world-renowned sword wielder to life.

As One Piece's manga hurdles toward the grand finale of the series, Mihawk has taken a surprising role in what will be the final foray of the Straw Hat Pirates. Currently, Dracule is teamed up with Crocodile, the main antagonist of the Alabasta Arc, as they are attempting to make the Cross Guild into one of the world's greatest powers. While Buggy the Clown is also a part of this sinister organization, he is also something of a hostage to both Mihawk and Crocodile, as his disembodied head is being touted around by the pirates. With the three now setting sail to find the One Piece treasure themselves, they're sure to play a major role in the shonen franchise as One Piece moves toward its end.

Mihawk: The World's Greatest Swordsman Cosplay

In Netflix's One Piece series, Mihawk is brought to life by actor Steven John Ward and looks like the spitting image of his manga and anime counterparts. The streaming service was able to not just turn Ward into the Grand Line's greatest swordsman but give him the weapon that many anime fans have come to know over the years. Unfortunately for Zoro, the same events took place in the live-action series and he was struck down by Mihawk.

Unlike many other pirates, Mihawk didn't make an appearance during One Piece's Wano Arc, having no claim in the battle taking place within the isolated nation. As of the latest episode, Luffy has claimed victory against Kaido following their long battle, which means there won't be too many more episodes in the country before the Straw Hats embark on their final journey and Mihawk returns.

Do you think Zoro will defeat Mihawk before One Piece comes to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.