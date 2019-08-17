One Piece Cosplay Gives Luffy A Purr-fect Makeover

Monkey D Luffy may have the name of a primate, but that isn’t stopping him from appearing in brand new ways thanks to some ingenious fans. Luffy originally ate a Devil Fruit, which granted him the ability to stretch all of his limbs, delivering amazingly powerful blows. As Monkey grew more comfortable with his role as a pirate and with his Devil Fruit powers, he became a force sailing across the Grand Line. To honor the leader of the Straw Hat Pirates, one fan has decided to create a cosplay for their cat creating Feline D. Luffy!

Instagram User Cat Cosplay, which places their feline friends into numerous different costumes from some of the world’s most popular franchises, made a tiny outfit to bring their cat into the world of One Piece:

Cat people aren’t anything new in the strange franchise that is One Piece, with several pirates sailing the Grand Line being mixes of humans and feline. Specifically, the pirate Nekomamushi is a giant cat pirate who works as a “retainer” to the Kozuki Family of Wano Country. His large teeth are only outmatched by his giant stature, Neko also happened to once be a member of the extremely large crew of the Whitebeard Pirates, serving alongside Whitebeard himself and Gol D. Roger.

Much like the Dragon Ball franchise from Akira Toriyama, One Piece isn’t afraid to throw in a number of anthropomorphic characters and play them off as completely normal in a world where even human characters may have the ability to teleport objects using their mind or rocket their fists at an opponent after ingesting a “Devil Fruit” that gives their body the elasticity of rubber.

