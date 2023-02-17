One Piece Cosplay Gives Law a Major Makeover

Trafalgar Law might have never become an official Straw Hat Pirate in One Piece, with the brawler having created his own crew in the Hearts Pirates, but the member of the Worst Generation has become one of the most valued allies to Monkey D. Luffy in the anime series. With Law playing a big role in the War For Wano, which is continuing to play out in the anime adaptation, one cosplaying fan has taken the opportunity to give the pirate captain a major makeover.

In the War For Wano Arc, Law is partnering with fellow Worst Generation member, Kidd, as the two attempt to take down Big Mom, who is one of Kaido's strongest allies that don't necessarily fall under the Beast Pirate banner. With Law's Devil Fruit power granting him the ability to teleport objects, and even body parts, to new locations if he so desires, he's certainly one of the stronger swashbucklers that have emerged from the Grand Line. With the Final Arc playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga, we would imagine that Law will play a pivotal role in the adventure that will see Luffy and his Straw Hats sail into the horizon.

Trafalgar Law: Captain of the Heart Pirates

Twitter Cosplayer Yaz Bunnyy shared this new take on Trafalgar, with the Worst Generation swashbuckler remaining a big ally to the Straw Hats and a deadly enemy to those nefarious pirates that are looking to find the One Piece and/or become the next king of the pirates:

Later this year, Netflix is set to set sail with their live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's anime franchise, as the streaming service has assembled young actors to take on the roles of the Straw Hats in their One Piece series. With the first season seemingly covering the East Blue Saga, we aren't sure if Law will be making an appearance, though we would imagine that he is a character that many anime fans are hoping to see in the world of live-action. Considering his first appearance was chapter 498 of the manga, it might be some time before we see Law hitting the live-action series if ever.

What role do you think Law will play in One Piece's Final Arc?