One Piece Cosplay Highlights Nami’s Coolest Makeover

One awesome One Piece cosplay is putting a spotlight on Nami’s brief villain makeover during the Wano Country arc! As the war across Onigashima burns on with both the manga and anime releases of Eiichiro Oda’s original franchise, fans have gotten to see each of the Straw Hats put to the test against some of their strongest opponents in the series yet. This all began in a pretty unexpected way, however, as they needed to sneak around the island early on in order to get the jump on Kaido and Orochi’s forces before the Akazaya Nine had finally made their move on the Emperor.

After battling their way off the coasts of Wano and onto the island itself, part of Kin’emon’s plan for the allied forces was to use his Devil Fruit ability to disguise each of them as members of the Beasts Pirates in order to make their way throughout the island without attracting any attention. This might not have drawn the attention of any of the enemy forces, but these makeovers were a pretty big hit with fans as each of the Straw Hats took on those evil new looks! Now artist @azubises on Instagram has brought Nami’s Beasts Pirates makeover to the spotlight with some awesome cosplay bringing it to life! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fights across Onigashima had gone far beyond this initial invasion with both the manga and anime releases of the series. It’s only gotten far more intense for each of the Straw Hats as the fights continue, and thankfully it won’t be too much longer before the anime kicks back into high gear. It might have been delayed a few weeks thanks to the recent surprise cyber attack on Toei Animation (which also had an effect on each of their other recent releases), but One Piece will be fully coming back to screens in just a matter of weeks and continue the fights across the island.

Nami herself has seen some pretty intense action in the episodes thus far as she had become a prime target of one of the Tobi Roppo members thanks to some new shenanigans from Usopp, but it was pretty clear that Nami herself would not back down and truly put everything she had into a fight if it meant keeping her captain and the rest of the crew safe. But what do you think? How did you like the Straw Hats Beasts Pirates makeovers? How are you liking the fights across Onigashima so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!