One Piece Cosplay Explores The Future With Egghead Sanji

In many anime franchises, the starring characters will stick to one fashion line throughout the story. One Piece will routinely see the Straw Hat Pirates sporting new attire when they jump from island to island, and the recent Future Island Arc has been no different. In landing on the same locale that houses Dr. Vegapunk, Luffy and his crew took the opportunity to sport clothing that made them look like they existed far into the future. Sanji looked like a chef from the far future and one cosplayer took the opportunity to bring the Straw Hat’s latest look to the real world.

The Egghead Arc has been one that has kicked off the final saga of the Straw Hat Pirates but this doesn’t mean we’ll be saying goodbye to Sanji and the other Straw Hats any time soon. As One Piece fans are well aware, each arc can often last for many years before it comes to an end. The Wano Arc, for example, was one that saw Luffy and his crew spending quite some time in battling against Kaido and his Beast Pirates. The Future Island storyline has already seen some Earth-shattering revelations unleashed and it is only the opening salvo for the grand finale.

A Future Sanji For The Ages

Sanji is currently in his early twenties so he still has plenty of time to forge his future in attempting to become the world’s greatest chef. When it comes to the final saga, Sanji has already had a major fight with some of the higher-ups in the World Government but there are sure to be far more battles to come. However Sanji’s story does come to an end in One Piece, he’s sure to end his journey in style.

Sanji doesn’t have the benefit of relying on Devil Fruit powers though that hasn’t stopped him from being a valuable powerhouse for the Thousand Sunny. Thanks to his lineage as a part of the Vinsmoke Family and the excessive training that he has undergone throughout his life, Sanji has delivered more than a few kicks that have aided Luffy in his quest to become king of the pirates.

