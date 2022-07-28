One Piece Cover Art Brings Luffy's Gear Fifth to Life in a New Way

One of the biggest new elements introduced during One Piece's War For Wano Arc was Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation, the new form that he was able to achieve in his fight against the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido. With the manga releasing new chapters quite a while before they arrive in the anime adaptation, Shonen fans were left wondering what color Monkey's new form was before it was revealed in a number of different ways, and a new manga cover has once again confirmed what Gear Fifth looks like in glorious color.

Over the course of Eiichiro Oda's epic swashbuckling series, Luffy has achieved four transformations that were granted to him through hard work and the wild abilities of his Devil Fruit. In his fight against Kaido, Gear Fifth emerged thanks in part to the revelation that his Devil Fruit was actually part of the Mythical Zoan line of edibles, granting Luffy the power of the Sun God Nika. In this new form, Luffy can effectively become a living cartoon, growing multiple sizes larger while also being able to perform feats such as transforming random material into a rubber-like substance and managing to pluck lightning bolts out of the sky to hurl at enemies. With Gear Fifth's arrival to the anime adaptation nigh, Toei Animation definitely has their work cut out for them with Luffy's new technique.

Twitter User Eten Boby shared a first look at the 103rd volume of One Piece's manga, which not only gives us a new look at Luffy's Gear Fifth in color but also features Kaido in his hybrid form along with Law and Kidd of the Worst Generation to name a few:

Gear 5th Luffy is on the spine of volume 103! pic.twitter.com/aNkOekla6x — KoraidoStan (@EtenBoby) July 27, 2022

Taking a month-long hiatus, Eiichiro Oda has recently returned to his manga masterpiece, promising that the current storyline will be the "Final Arc" of the series. Having worked on the franchise for over two decades at this point, the mangaka has promised to leave everything on the table and it definitely wouldn't be a surprise if we see much more of Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation in the final journey of the Straw Hat Pirates.

What is your favorite Gear transformation for Luffy to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.