One Piece's Creator Talks Nami's Biological Parents

One Piece has just started its final saga, throwing some major curveballs at the Straw Hat Pirates as they look to both find The One Piece and make Monkey D. Luffy the king of the pirates. Thanks to the recent release of the "Vivre Cards", aka visual dictionaries that reveal interesting facts about the Grand Line's biggest characters, many One Piece fans have been diving into the backstory of some major figures. Thanks to unearthed interviews with creator Eiichiro Oda, fans are discovering some major details about one of the Straw Hats who has yet to have her parents' identities revealed.

As One Piece fans know, Nami was adopted by the former Marine, Bellemere, and had a sister named Nojiko. Thanks to Arlong and his fishmen arriving on their isolated island, Nami's world was turned upside down as Bellemere was killed and the future Straw Hat was forced to join the shark man's crew to save her village. Luckily, Nami would be given the opportunity of a lifetime as Luffy was able to defeat Arlong and free the island from the fishmen's reign of terror. Despite the final saga revealing some big bombshells, it has yet to dive into the identities of Nami's biological parents.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Who Are Nami's Parents?

In previous interviews for the movies One Piece: Strong World and One Piece: Film Gold, Oda confirmed that he already had the backstory of Nami's biological parents in his head. While the manga artist thought of introducing them in Stonr Wolrd, he failed to pull the trigger. When being asked about their status in Film Gold, Eiichiro revealed that he still had an idea in mind for them. As it stands, the final saga hasn't hinted at Nami's parents but time is running out for this secret to be unveiled.

Nami might not have Devil Fruit powers backing her up but she remains an essential part of the Straw Hat Pirates. Her dream has always been to map the entirety of the Grand Line, and she has been making some serious progress thanks to traveling alongside Luffy and her fellow allies on the Thousand Sunny.

Via New World Artur