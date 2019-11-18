One Piece Creator Says Wano Arc Directly Ties into Series’ Final Chapter

One Piece has been around for more than two decades, and fans have been following it very closely. With more than 900 chapters, the series has become something of a monolith within the manga sphere, and fans are left wondering when it might end. Now, One Piece‘s team is opening up about its inevitable end, and it will have something to do with a recent arc.

Recently, One Piece‘s editor did an interview overseas to talk about the series. Takuma Naito talked about how popular the series has become, and it was there the editor said the manga’s final chapter will tie into the Wano Country arc.

As translated by Sandman AP, Naito talked about the manga’s current arc, and it will relate to the final chapter.

“According to Oda, Wano arc is a story which is heavily related to the final chapter,” the summary reads.

“Naito says [the] flashbacks of Wano arc will handle the legendary adventure of Roger. Wano arc is the most important arc that will be related to the biggest secret.”

According to the editor, the Wano arc will tie into the final chapter of One Piece. Fans have no idea how that last outing will go, but it will involve some aspect of this arc. From its characters to politics, Wano has given fans lots to chew on, so it makes sense it would tie back into the series. And if the final chapter finds a way to feature the samurai, fans will be all sorts of pleased.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.