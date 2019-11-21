One Piece Brings Devil Fruit Capsule Collection to Crunchyroll

If you are a fan of One Piece, then you know a thing or three about the Devil Fruits. The unique treats are what gift the heroes of One Piece their unique powers, and Monkey D. Luffy would have no stretch with them. Over the years, Devil Fruits have become an iconic part of the series, and it seems Crunchyroll is ready to serve some up to fans.

Today, the company confirmed it will be selling an exclusive capsule collection that is dedicated to One Piece. The clothing line features five pieces which fans can rock this summer, and you can only get them through the Crunchyroll Store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those curious in the pieces, there are two short-sleeve shirts and then two long-sleeve shirts. The final piece is a hoodie, and it is chic enough to impress Trafalgar Law. You can find all of the pieces online here and check out other Crunchyroll exclusive fashion lines while you’re at it.

After all, Crunchyroll has snagged exclusive deals on several top-tier clothing lines. Not long ago, the brand helped fans celebrate One Piece: Stampede with an exclusive slew of shirts. The company also creates in-house collections though its streetwear brand, so Crunchyroll is definitely the place to go if you are looking to wear your fandom on your sleeve.

Will you be nabbing any of these One Piece shirts? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.