One Piece Spinoff Anime Releases New Trailer (& It’s All About Nami)

One Piece has a new spinoff anime coming later this Summer, and a new trailer is showing off Nami as she takes center stage in her own story. One Piece fans are getting quite a lot to enjoy this year as not only is the main anime series now working through the first phase of the Elbaph Arc with its latest episodes, but there are still many other projects now in the works for a release in the near future. This includes a new spinoff anime all about Nami as she takes on a unique challenge.

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One Piece: Heroines is an official spinoff anime coming later this July, and it highlights a Nami story not seen in Eiichiro Oda’s original manga release. Adapting a novel of the same name, the story focuses on Nami as she tries on a pair of shoes that didn’t quite fit right and tries to confront the original designer. You can check out the trailer for One Piece: Heroines below as it gets ready for its premiere this Summer.

What Is One Piece: Heroines?

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One Piece: Heroines will be making its debut in Japan on July 5th, but it has yet to confirm its international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. It’s a brand new special episode that will be adapting Jun Esaka and Sayaka Suwa’s original novel of the same name. The novel highlights unseen stories for many prominent female characters of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, but this special will only be a single episode adapting Nami’s part in it. But there will be some new materials here as well.

One Piece: Heroines is adapting the “Episode: Nami” story, and she was originally the only member of the original cast to appear in the segment. But for the anime adaptation, Nico Robin is also going to be making an appearance as well. It’s being handled by a different creative staff too with Haruka Kamatami directing for Toei Animation, Takashi Kojima handling the character designs, and Momoka Toyoda overseeing the script. New additions to the voice cast for the spinoff include Maaya Sakamoto as Miucha and Takehito Koyasu as Lubun.

What’s Next for One Piece in 2026?

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One Piece is only heating up for the rest of the year, too. With One Piece: Heroines coming out this July alongside the ongoing episodes from the Elbaph Arc, there are also more projects now in the works for the franchise on a whole. Netflix in particular has some big plans for the year with a new LEGO special coming to the streaming service this Fall. But there are even bigger things in store for the franchise in 2027.

One Piece will be kicking off 2027 with two major projects coming to Netflix in fairly quick succession. A new remake anime series, The One Piece, will be premiering with the streaming service sometime in February 2027. This will then be following with the third season of the live-action series, One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta, sometime later in the year as well. On top of even more episodes of the anime, there’s plenty for fans to be excited for.

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