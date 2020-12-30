One Piece Editor Debunks Wild Theory About Eiichiro Oda

✖

One Piece's creator, Eiichiro Oda, has been in the news a lot lately with the reveal that the mangaka is looking to finish the story of the Straw Hat Pirates within their sprawling Shonen series over the next five years, but one editor for the manga has recently debunked a hilarious rumor that has been following the prolific figure for quite some time. With the War For Wano in full swing in the pages of the manga, Oda himself has definitely been busy and is planning to start 2021 right with the release of the one-thousandth chapter!

Considering the success of One Piece over the course of its decades-long history, it's definitely no surprise that the creator of Luffy and his crew have made some serious bank along the way. With the Shonen franchise being one of the most profitable in the world of anime, only being eclipsed by juggernauts like Pokemon and Demon Slayer as of late, a hilarious rumor has been following Oda for some time in that many believe that Eiichiro is so wealthy, that he has an ATM in his house! Oda's work schedule has been legendary in just how much time he puts into creating the world of the Grand Line week in and week out, so this definitely wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility considering how much time he spends at home!

Twitter User New World Artur shared the big reveal that Eiichiro Oda does not in fact have an ATM in his residence according to one of One Piece's editors, putting to an end the long time rumor that has been following the Shonen series' creator for quite a number of years:

Editor Iwasaki once again deconfirms the rumor of Oda having a personal ATM at his house (this question pops up in almost every single interview, it's basically a reoccurring joke at this point) pic.twitter.com/L63zNEUHL1 — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 26, 2020

With the Wano Arc being touted by many as one of the best story arcs to take place in One Piece's history, it's clear that Eiichiro Oda isn't slowing down any time soon despite having told the story of the Straw Hat Pirates for over twenty years and counting.

What do you think of this hilarious rumor about Eiichiro Oda finally coming to a close?