One Piece Hypes Shanks vs. Kid in New Episode Preview

One Piece‘s anime is gearing up for the next action packed phase of the Egghead Arc, and the preview for the next episode is hyping up the big fight between Red-Haired Shanks and Eustass Kid! One Piece: Egghead Arc has been heating up for Luffy and the Straw Hats as a traitor has popped up among the Vegapunks at the future island laboratory. But while they are currently in the crosshairs of a major World Government force heading their way, they are far from the only major story unfolding through the arc’s newest episodes. In fact, there’s a major fight taking place on the next island in the Straw Hats’ path.

One Piece previously revealed the first look at the giants’ homeland of Elbaf, and it was also revealed that Shanks was there at the moment. At the same time, Kid was rushing in and challenging the Emperor to a fight. Due to Shanks wanting the Road Ponegliffs that Kid has in his possession, and due to the fact that Kid has a grudge against Shanks’ crew, it’s now time for the two to clash. That’s being teased with the preview for One Piece Episode 1112, and you can check it out below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1112

One Piece Episode 1112 is titled “Clash! Shanks vs. Eustass Kid” and the promo for the episode teases it as such, “Emperor Red-Haired continues to reign over the seas! Fearlessly confronting him is a man with a bounty of 3 billion berries from the Worst Generation! Both holding fast to their beliefs, the two captains in a deep historical rivalry face off in distant Elbaf!” Premiering in Japan on Sunday, July 14th (and Saturday, July 13th internationally), One Piece Episode 1112 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix when it drops.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next for the Egghead Arc instead. There’s also the live-action One Piece series with Netflix as it’s now working on Season 2 for a release in the future.