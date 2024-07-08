One Piece Remake Anime to Share New Update Soon

One Piece is currently in the works on a new remake for the anime adapting Eiichiro Oda’s original manga from the very beginning in a new way, and The One Piece will be sharing a major update on its progress soon! One Piece is currently in the midst of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the anime taking on Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, and one of the huge announcements for the franchise came about when Netflix and WIT Studio announced that they were working on a brand new take on the anime with the intent of re-adapting the materials of the East Blue saga.

Titled The One Piece, this new anime remake from WIT Studio was being developed with the intent of making it easier for new audiences to go back and check out the early events of the anime that might feel outdated from Toei Animation’s original release from two and a half decades ago. But while very little has been revealed about the remake since it was announced to be in the works late last year, we’ll be getting a new update during One Piece Day 2024 this Summer.

Logo for Netflix’s The One Piece

What Is The One Piece?

One Piece Day 2024 has announced their schedule of events planned for the August 11-12 weekend in Japan, and it was here that they announced that they would be sharing news on the now in production The One Piece remake anime on Sunday, August 12th. It’s yet to be revealed exactly what they might be sharing about the new series, but the initial announcement only came with an early sketch of the production so any further updates on the remake would be entirely welcome like character designs and more.

The One Piece will be streaming worldwide with Netflix when it finally premieres, but has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this publication. Netflix teases their new take on the classic franchise as such, “Produced by the renowned WIT Studio (SPY x FAMILY, Seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan) in collaboration with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co., THE ONE PIECE hopes to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue Saga.”

You can currently check out One Piece’s newest anime episodes and the first season of the live-action series now streaming with Netflix in the meantime while we wait for the remake.