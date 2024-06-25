One Piece Cosplay Highlights Nami's Egghead Arc Makeover

One Piece: Egghead Arc gave each of the Straw Hats new looks for Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory, and one awesome cosplay has recreated Nami's new makeover for the arc! One Piece's anime officially kicked off its adaptation of the Egghead Arc earlier this year, and with it started the first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's original manga franchise. This new arc saw the Straw Hats meet the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk years after he was first introduced, and saw all the kinds of futuristic technology he had been developing for the military over the decades.

But as the arc goes into chaos in the coming episodes of the anime, and the Straw Hats now have to seek out Dr. Vegapunk himself as he's lost somewhere, we're going to see a lot more of the Egghead Arc makeovers before it's all over. Thankfully, each of the Straw Hats is sporting a fun new look fitting for the new location, and Nami's makeover is definitely a hit with fans thus far. Now it's been taken to the next level as artist sakurabrii on Instagram has brought this look to life with absolutely perfect cosplay. Check it out:

How to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc

If you wanted to catch up with One Piece: Egghead Arc, you can currently check out the newest episodes of Japanese language release of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. The English dub for the arc will be making its world premiere during Anime Expo 2024 next month, but the new voice cast additions for the arc have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. The Japanese cast added the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas Mutsumi Tamura as York.

You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next instead. There's also the first season of the massively popular live-action One Piece series now streaming with Netflix, and it is currently in the midst of production on its own Season 2 for a release in the near future.