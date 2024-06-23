One Piece Launches Egghead Island's Wildest Fight in Episode 1109

One Piece has launched the wildest fight in the Egghead Arc yet with the newest episode of the anime! One Piece: Egghead Arc has been in the midst of the first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's original manga series overall, and with it has already made some big reveals for some of the mysteries fans have had questions about for a long time. But as One Piece's anime continues to set up for the real main conflict of the arc, each new episode has managed to impress fans with some of the wildest fights seen in the series to date.

One Piece Episode 1109 takes this to the next level as Luffy and Zoro found themselves facing off against two of the Seraphim as they are no longer following Vegapunk's orders. This led to an explosive move forward from S-Hawk, and revealed that this machine not only had the powerful abilities seen before but also had Daz Bonez Blade-Blade Fruit powers as well. This was one of the slickest animated sequences in the arc thus far, and is a tease of some of the more explosive stuff we'll see down the line. Check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1109

One Piece Episode 1109 is titled "A Tough Decision! An Unusual United Front!" and you can now find the newest episode of the naime along with the rest of the ongoing Egghead Arc as it releases with both Crunchyroll and Netflix. As for what to expect from the episode overall, it's teased as such, "Lucci and Kaku from CP-0, who came to Egghead with a mission to eliminate the seven Vegapunks, ask Luffy and Zoro to uncuff them so they can fight alongside them against the Seraphim, but Luffy and Zoro are reluctant to do so."

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead to see what's coming next for the Egghead Arc instead.