One Piece’s First Opening Artist Has One Dream for the Finale (And It’s Perfect)

The very first episode of One Piece, featuring the iconic opening theme “We Are!” by Hiroshi Kitadani first aired on October 20th, 1999, nearly twenty-six years ago. Yet, even after decades, the opening theme and the iconic voice that performed it remain just as memorable, becoming all but synonymous with the series, with even the motif itself evoking a deep sense of nostalgia. Many fans expect the One Piece‘s most iconic first opening and even its very first ending theme, “Memories” by Maki Otsuki to make a return in the finale to the decade-long saga.

That said, this may very well end up being the case as Hiroshi Kitadani himself has recently admitted to having a very similar dream as well. In a recent post on X, a popular One Piece fan and theorist going by the username @newworldartur revealed he recently had the chance to meet and speak with Hiroshi Kitadani. During his conversation, Kitadani confirmed that his dream is to sing the final opening theme to One Piece, and fans honestly could not be any more on board with the idea.

Hiroshi Kitadani said his dream is to sing the final opening of One Piece 🥹 pic.twitter.com/dvjuCVe7c6 — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) February 16, 2025

Hiroshi Kitadani Wants to Perform One Piece‘s Final Opening

Even over 1100 chapters in, it still doesn’t feel like One Piece is anywhere close to concluding its story, as such it may be even longer until the final episode airs. Regardless, given Hiroshi Kitadani’s track record of excellent One Piece openings, he may very well be given the chance to make his and fans’ dreams a reality by performing the series’ final opening theme.

Other than the iconic first opening, “We Are!” which has been remastered and re-recorded multiple times over the years, Hiroshi Kitadani is also known for performing the post-time skip opening “We Go!” which captured the same spirit of We Are! with similar motifs and Kitadani’s signature, jazzy j-pop style with ska undertones. After a prolonged absence, Kitadani would return once again to deliver yet another absolute hit during the Wano Arc with “Over the Top” whose energetic intro is all but unforgettable. That said, Kitadani’s most recent and arguably his biggest hit yet was “ASSU!” the opening to the Egghead Arc, which funnily enough was chosen at the last moment, replacing Mori Calliope’s “Future Island.”

While it is still unsure when One Piece‘s inevitable end will come around, if there’s one thing for sure it’s that Hiroshi Kitadani will be in good shape to sing the opening when the time eventually comes. Kitadani has been a music artist for well over three decades since his debut in 1994 and even after all these years, his vocals remain just as sharp and energetic, almost as though he hasn’t aged at all. That said, for now fans can only hope that Toei Animation offers Kitadani the chance to make his dream of singing One Piece‘s final opening theme a reality.

Source: @newwordartur on X.

One Piece is available to read via Manga Plus and Viz Media.