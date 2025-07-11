One Piece Promises Major Egghead Island Event Later This Month

The Straw Hat Pirates have had their hands full and then some in One Piece’s latest anime storyline, the Egghead Island Arc. With the World Government looking to silence Dr. Vegapunk in an effort to keep their Grand Line secrets intact, Luffy and his crew are fighting the strongest villains in their expansive antagonist roster. Now, with the English Dub looking to stay in step with its Japanese counterpart, this year’s San Diego Comic-Con is promising to have a big event focusing on all things One Piece. Not only will voice actors be in attendance, but said event will have a special premiere too boot.

San Diego Comic Con’s official website had the goods when it came to the One Piece extravaganza, which will feature both the premiere on Thursday, July 24th, and an After Party on Friday, July 25th. Here’s how SDCC 2025 breaks down the upcoming Grand Line event, “IGN and Toei Animation are setting sail for an unforgettable San Diego Comic-Con celebrating One Piece — including a Friday night party. The IGN SDCC 2025 After Party Presented by One Piece will take place on Friday, July 25 from 7:30pm-11pm at the rooftop of the San Diego Hard Rock Hotel. The event will be 21+ and feature a live DJ, trading card giveaways, photo ops, appearances by One Piece mascots, and a special guest appearance by Colleen Clickenbeard, the English voice of Monkey D. Luffy.”

The description continues, “That Friday celebration caps a jam-packed One Piece schedule at SDCC, including the Egghead Arc Part 2 Dub World Premiere on Thursday, July 24 at 12:30pm in Ballroom 20, where fans can catch episodes 1123 and 1124 with Clinkenbeard in attendance. All guests will receive a souvenir Dr. Vegapunk crown.”

The Egghead Island Arc Marches On

While the English Dub attempts to hit the same moments as the Japanese iteration, the latter is exploring some wild new territory in both the present and the past. Recent episodes have left many anime fans heartbroken thanks to diving into the past of Kuma, the character who is often seen as a threat to Luffy and friends. Thanks to brainwashing performed by the government, Bonney’s father has effectively been a weapon of war.

There’s no love lost between Bonney and the Five Elders, with the former blaming the latter for the horror that has befallen her dad. With Saturn recently arriving on Dr. Vegapunk’s island, Bonney attempted to enact her revenge but couldn’t do much against one of the strongest members of the World Government. One Piece might be in its final saga, but Eiichiro Oda and Toei Animation clearly have years left of stories left before it bids a fond farewell to fans around the world.

