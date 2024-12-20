One Piece Creator Reveals Why Luffy Is Shonen Jump’s Best Hero

While new sensations come and go, One Piece has consistently remained Shonen Jump’s undisputed king for the last two decades. A huge reason for One Piece‘s popularity is its enduring protagonist, and Netflix’s newest interview with Oda reveals exactly what makes Luffy Shonen Jump’s best hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview with Iñaki Godoy, who plays Luffy in Netflix’s live-action series, Eiichiiro Oda was asked how he came up with Luffy’s character. Speaking with Godoy, Oda revealed that the main source of Luffy’s appeal is essentially his “child’s heart,” which allows him to do whatever he wants. This free-spiritedness, according to Oda, appeals most to adults who have lost that sense of freedom since entering society, as well as children about to enter society.

Eiichiro Oda Explains What Makes Luffy a Compelling Protagonist

Despite being aimed at a young male audience, One Piece has managed to appeal to a wide range of demographics over the years, and Eiichiro Oda’s inspiration for Luffy explains exactly why, with the recent interview with Iñaki finally explaining the emphasis on freedom with regard to Luffy’s character.

As Oda explains in the interview: “When you become an adult and join a company, you can’t always do what you want. Entering society often means losing freedom. Luffy has a child’s heart, so he does whatever he wants. That aspect is probably, for adults already toiling in society and to children about to enter society, what makes Luffy so appealing.”

Essentially, Luffy’s thirst for freedom makes him particularly appealing to adults and young adults as according to Oda, becoming an active, contributing member of society often comes with a loss of freedom and the ability to do whatever one wishes. This often also includes the ability to chase one’s dreams, which Luffy and One Piece also strongly advocate for.

Luffy’s Ideals Resonate With Contemporary Audiences Surprisingly Well

Overall, contrary to what many may believe, Luffy is surprisingly well-written for how simple his character is. From the moment he is first introduced, Luffy stays true to certain key values throughout the series, the most well-known being his need for freedom, which manifests physically in the form of Gear Five during the Wano Arc.

Luffy’s dreams of freedom and adventure may seem childish and idealistic on the surface, but as Oda himself states, this childish wonder and free-spirited nature is something many adults secretly yearn for, which is what draws so many to One Piece. Though fans may not necessarily wish to set out to sea in the same way, wanting to pursue one’s dreams as freely as Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats do is surprisingly relatable, especially to adult and young-adult audiences, making Luffy quite an aspirational figure in that regard.

While determined heroes like My Hero Academia‘s Deku and pure-hearted ones like Demon Slayer‘s Tanjiro are no doubt just as lovable, Luffy’s ideals, though simple and unchanging, manage to resonate with contemporary audiences far more strongly, which is why he has and will continue to be shonen’s best hero for years to come.

Source: One Piece Official English YouTube Channel