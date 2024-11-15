One Piece Shares New Updates on Creator’s Health (And What This Means For The Future)

It has been rough seas for One Piece fans in the past twenty-four hours as the shonen franchise announced that creator Eiichiro Oda was having some health issues. While the specifics of what these issues were was not revealed, the anime world felt shockwaves as they grappled with the implications of the prospective illness. In a new social media update, the shonen franchise has dropped some big news surrounding Oda and the status of the Straw Hat Pirates’ manga to boot. Needless to say, if you’re a fan of the Grand Line, this news is something that you will want to check out.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that creator Eiichiro Oda was taking a break from One Piece thanks to health-related issues. In the past, Oda’s work schedule has been a thing to marvel at as the mangaka has spent countless hours toiling away on creating the Grand Line. The manga artist would routinely tout the fact that he would work endless hours without breaks but this schedule would come at a cost. Oda himself has had to take time away from One Piece in the past, noting issues such as high blood pressure, but this time around, the hiatus was shrouded in mystery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei Animation

RELATED: One Piece Comments on Eiichiro Oda’s Poor Health Following Hiatus Announcement

Eiichiro Oda’s Health Status

One Piece’s official social media account confirmed that Eiichiro Oda’s health is “improving” which is sure to be fantastic news for fans of the creator and his works. The shonen franchise also confirmed the status of the manga itself and when we can expect it to make a comeback. Unsurprisingly, manga readers are still going to need to wait a little longer to see the Straw Hat Pirates return to their final saga.

“”ONE PIECE” will be on hiatus in Weekly Shonen Jump issues 51 (on sale November 18th) and 52 (on sale November 25th) due to the author’s poor health. In addition, “ONE PIECE” is featured in the table of contents and the questionnaire postcard of issue 51, but due to the printing process, we were unable to make the corrections in time. We apologize for this. The continuation will be published in the first issue of Weekly Shonen Jump for the new year (on sale December 2nd). The teacher’s condition is now improving. Thank you very much.”

One Piece’s Future

Eiichiro Oda has been working like a mad man in recent years, not just on the manga but on Netflix’s live-action adaptation as well. In fact, the manga artist recently confirmed that he was taking time off from penning the series to work more diligently on the live-action series, since he is currently acting as Executive Producer for the upcoming second season. Considering that season two will focus on locales like Loguetown, Little Garden, Drum Island, and introduce Luffy and company to Tony Tony Chopper, it makes sense that Oda would want to dedicate time to making sure the series hits all its high notes.

One Piece’s manga, as mentioned earlier, is in the throes of its final saga. Thanks to this, Oda has been dropping some major reveals as the Straw Hats inch their way to achieving their dreams and finally discovering just what the One Piece treasure is. As the pieces on the board that is the Grand Line assemble, Luffy is going to have plenty more fights to deal with before the final chapter.

Want to stay updated on the Straw Hat Pirates and their creator? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One Piece and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.