One Piece Comments on Eiichiro Oda’s Poor Health Following Hiatus Announcement

Hiatuses are nothing new in the manga world. There are times when creators need to take a step back from the popular worlds that they have created due to any number of circumstances and the same can be said of Eiichiro Oda and One Piece. Unfortunately, following a recent announcement regarding a break in the manga’s release schedule, the official publishers of One Piece, Shueisha, have some bad news regarding not just the Straw Hat Pirates’ story but the current health of the manga artist who created them. Needless to say, this news might send shockwaves through the anime world.

When Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama passed away earlier this year, Eiichiro Oda took this news to heart. In the past, the One Piece creator has stated that his blood pressure is something that he needs to keep an eye on. In fact, Oda confirmed that his doctor would send him his blood pressure numbers “every day” to make sure that he was knowledgable on his health status. Despite this, Oda had also stated that this was not something to worry about, sharing that “an ideal blood pressure can’t always be applied to everyone and so there is no problem.” While Oda’s current health issues are not revealed to be related to his blood pressure, the official statement from Shueisha might have fans biting their finger nails.

Eiichiro Oda’s Health Status

In an official statement from the Shonen Jump Editorial Department, the publishers both confirmed the hiatus and the current health issues facing Eiichiro Oda, “Thank you for always reading One Piece. Because of the author’s poor physical health condition, One Piece will take a break in this week’s issue. We deeply apologize to all the readers who were looking forward to it.”

Shueisha then took the chance to confirm One Piece’s future plans, “Although One Piece is listed in this issue’s postcard and table of contents due to printing schedules, we were unable to make the correction in time. Once again, we deeply apologize. The series is scheduled to resume in the next issue, New Year’s issue #1 (On Sale December 2nd). Thank you for your continued support of One Piece.”

Will The One Piece Be Revealed?

It’s no secret that One Piece is currently in its end game, though this news might have fans nervous for the future. Eiichiro Oda has a clear plan for what the secret treasure is, having revealed what it is to editors in the past. On countless occasions, the manga artist has explained his extreme work schedule in making the world of the Grand Line come to life, so it might be wise to take a step back considering the sheer amount of work he has had on his plate.

Recently, Oda revealed that he would be taking a break from the manga to work even more on the Netflix live-action adaptation, leaving many fans to wonder if he was potentially burning the candle at both ends. Anime fans have seen far too many creators adversely affected by rigorous work schedues, so we hope that Oda takes his health extremely seriously and takes the time needed to bounce back. With the anime currently on hiatus now in relation to the Future Island Arc, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on the future of the Straw Hat Pirates.

