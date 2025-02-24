One Piece Secretly Revealed a New Future Sight User on Elbaf

Despite the introduction of the reality-bending powers of Gear Five and near-invincible abilities such as that of the Five Elders, Haki still occupies a significant place in One Piece‘s power system. This is especially the case with exceedingly rare forms of Haki like Conqueror’s Haki. That said, one particular form of Haki that is arguably even rarer than Conqueror’s Haki is Future Sight, an extremely advanced form of Observation Haki that only four individuals—namely, Luffy, Kaido, Shanks, and Katakuri, have been known to possess in One Piece so far. However, the Elbaf Arc may have just secretly revealed another Future Sight user.

Chapter 1140 of One Piece picks up the rest of Luffy’s battle against Scopper Gaban for the key to Loki’s chains, with Zoro joining in on the fight as Luffy finally goes into Gear Five mode. However, just as Luffy and Zoro are about to launch their attack, Gaban concedes. Just before Gaban does so a very noticeable glint can be seen in his eyes, which could be a hint to Gaban having used Future Sight in that moment to foresee Luffy and Zoro’s attack before deciding to yield.

Scopper Gaban Could Be A Future Sight User

As seen at the beginning of the Elbaf Arc, Gaban, who was later revealed to be the mysterious figure waiting for the Straw Hats on the shore, was able to see the Straw Hats and the Giant Pirates approaching the island even from miles away. This feat alone more than confirms that Gaban possesses quite advanced Observation Haki, which means it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for him to possess Future Sight as well, especially with the decades of combat experience that he has under his belt.

Another interesting piece of evidence is the pronounced emphasis on the glint in his eyes in Chapter 1140, as Luffy has often been depicted with a similar sparkle near his face when using Future Sight in the manga. One Piece‘s manga has also previously used very similar onomatopoeia to indicate the use of Future Sight. In Gaban’s case in Chapter 1140, the onomatopoeia used in Japanese is “ギラン” or “giran,” which, though translated as “glint” in the official Viz translation, can also mean twinkle, glare, or shine, similar to the word “kira” or “sparkle” in Japanese.

Meanwhile, whenever Luffy and Shanks use Future Sight, the onomatopoeia used in Japanese is “キーン” or “keen” which is used to represent a high-pitched sound. Viz has translated this particular onomatopoeia in different ways over the years, including “hrrng” or “keen,” though the characters used in Japanese remain mostly the same across all instances. Though the two onomatopoeiae are admittedly a bit different, they do use mostly the same Japanese characters. More importantly, it makes sense for Gaban to have used Future Sight within the context of Chapter 1140 as it would explain why he suddenly chose to back down when he was giving Luffy a thrashing without even breaking a sweat.

Many fans also expect Usopp to step into the limelight on Elbaf and finally become the brave warrior that he set out to be and being trained by Gaban in Observation Haki would be the perfect opportunity for Usopp to improve as a sniper. Though it may be a stretch for Usopp to gain Future Sight as well, being trained by someone who possesses it could still greatly benefit him, though whether Usopp gets that opportunity at all is yet to be decided. Regardless, given the battle brewing on Elbaf at present, it likely won’t be too long until fans see Scopper Gaban in action again, which is perhaps when One Piece will finally confirm whether Gaba truly is the fifth Future Sight user in the series.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.