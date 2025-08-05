One Piece Gives Fans a First Taste of the Anime’s New Opening

Toei Animation has shared a new preview trailer for the upcoming One Piece episode airing on August 10, 2025. The preview featured brief glimpses of the upcoming episode, plus a taste of the anime’s new opening song. Yes, you read that correctly. One Piece will be receiving a new opening only four months after its previous opening was made public. The new song “Carmine,” performed by Japanese rock band Ellegarden, will premiere with a fresh opening animation in episode 1139. “Carmine” will be the 28th overall opening theme in the anime and 14th since the two-year time-skip in the second half of the series.

With “Carmine” premiering with episode 1139, that will make the previous opening song, “Angel & Devil,” one of the shortest-lasting songs in the series. “Angel & Devil” first played in episode 1123, the first episode aired after the series’ six-month hiatus. “Angel & Devil” would only serve as the opening theme for One Piece for 16 episodes, barely surpassing theme songs like “Brand New World” and “The Peak,” which only lasted for 15 episodes each. “Carmine” will also be the third song used during the ongoing Egghead Island Arc, coming after “UUUUUS!” and “Angel & Devil”.

Ellegarden’s “Carmine” Will be the Next One Piece Anime Opening

While Ellegarden has been a prolific rock band since the 2000s, “Carmine” will be the first opening song the group will do for One Piece. “Carmine” will also be the first time the band has made a song specifically to be used as an anime opening. Egghead Island has reached the climax of the story, with the Strawhat Crew and allies facing one of the Five Elders. Luffy has already fought against Kizaru, one of the Marine admirals and one of the most powerful Devil Fruit users in the One Piece world. The most recently aired One Piece episodes also divulged Kuma’s tragic backstory and history with his daughter, Jewelry Bonney.

While some fans may question the need for another opening, especially so soon after the release of the previous one, it should be noted that the climax of Egghead Island has a different tone than the previous part of the arc. The climax is much more action-focused and intense, whereas the previous part was more somber and emotional. “Angel & Devil” better reflected the more melancholy atmosphere that was being presented within the anime at the time. In contrast, based on the brief taste shown in the recent preview, “Carmine” is more like rock music, matching the more action-focused tone of the climax.