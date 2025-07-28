One Piece Finally Gives Fans a Major Family Reunion With a Massive Punch

One Piece has been working through a very emotional flashback arc for the past few months, and the newest episode of the anime brought this to an end with a massive family reunion that fans have really been waiting for. One Piece took a detour from the current day events of the Egghead arc for a few months with a new look into Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney’s past. Each episode of the flashback revealed one heartbreak after another as Kuma went through a very troubled life, and it was the same for Bonney as she had been struggling as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece revealed some major things about Kuma and Bonney’s past as the two of them have been going through a harsh life, and had very little time to actually spend with one another. With Bonney figuring out the truth of why Kuma had ended up turning himself into an android in order to save her, Bonney returns to the clutches of St. Saturn in the present day. But with the newest episode, Kuma came flying onto the island to save his daughter with a reunion that fans have been waiting months to see.

Kuma didn’t just punch Saturn…

"He punched every scar, every tear, and every injustice"

That fist carried a lifetime of pain.#ONEPIECE1137 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/UyfxawHX4T — Mugiwara (@mugiwara_boy__) July 27, 2025

One Piece Finally Reunites Kuma and Bonney

One Piece Episode 1137 finally made its premiere after a surprising last minute delay that set it back a week due to election coverage in Japan, and with it the long wait for Bonney and Kuma is finally over. With the end of the flashback arc bringing the One Piece anime back to the present day events, Bonney is being held within Saturn’s grip and in danger of being killed. All the while, Kuma has somehow been making his way to Egghead as he’s been driven by pure instinct alone even with the loss of his free will.

One Piece has been teasing that Kuma had been steadily making his way to the island and fighting Marines on the way, and the newest episode pushed him even further as he made it to Egghead. But in hearing Bonney break down in tears, it’s soon revealed that Kuma somehow is still reacting to his daughter. After saving her from Saturn, Kuma then follows it up with one of the most satisfying punches in the anime’s history. Dealing damage to Saturn for the first time since he’s taken on this devilish new form for the arc.

Toei Animation

What’s Next for Kuma and Bonney?

With One Piece finally returning to the present day, it’s time for the second phase of the Egghead Arc to begin in full. The flashback to Kuma’s past was not only meant to highlight just how much this father and daughter pair have gone through, but also set the stage for some big events in the future. But with this emotional reunion between the two after all this time, Bonney has finally met with the father that she had been chasing after all this time. And despite how much he had given up to be an android, Kuma deep down seems to remember her.

Now the two of them will be playing a crucial role in the rest of the Egghead arc moving forward, so it’s time for the proper final climax of the arc to begin. The chaos across the island has really only gotten started, so it’s time to see what’s coming Luffy and the others’ way next with new episodes of One Piece: Egghead Arc now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix.