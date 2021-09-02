One Piece Debuts Emotional Live-Action Mini Drama: Watch

✖

One Piece is set to get a live-action adaptation thanks to the streaming service of Netflix, but it seems as if several shorts released onto Youtube are helping to show the effect that the Shonen franchise created by Eiichiro Oda has on the general populace. "We Are One" is the latest series of shorts that not only feature a number of live-action characters expressing their love of the series, but also giving fans the opportunity to see some brand new animated segments, one of which gave us our first look at Yamato's voice actor in the role.

One Piece has never seen a live-action adaptation before, though there have been several times that the Shonen series has been brought into our world throughout the years. Universal Studios Japan for example would routinely have live-action stage shows wherein the Straw Hat Pirates would be brought to life by actors, looking to tell new and old tales of the Straw Hat Pirates seeking to make Luffy the King of the Pirates. Though the upcoming Netflix adaptation is still shrouded in mystery, for the most part, there are plenty of Straw Hat fans that are dying to see what the streaming service comes up with.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the latest videos from the One Piece shorts, which further explore the impact that the Shonen series has had on the world at large as it continues to be one of the biggest anime stories to be released thanks to the publication of Weekly Shonen Jump:

Currently, in both One Piece's anime and manga, the Straw Hats are dealing with the dangers of Wano Country, specifically emerging from Kaido and his Beast Pirates. With the War For Wano finally bringing the forces of Wano's resistance and the armies of Orochi face to face, it's clear that the world of the Grand Line is set to be forever changed as Luffy and his crew attempt to open up the borders of this isolated nation.

What do you think of this new short series exploring the impact of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.