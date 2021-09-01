One Piece Flip Out For Yamato's Voice Casting
Yamato, the offspring of the villain Kaido has been a fan-favorite character since being introduced in the Wano Arc, and with fans thinking that the spiritual successor to Kozuki Oden might be joining the Straw Hat Pirates as their newest member before the War for Wano comes to a close, anime fans are loving the casting of his voice for One Piece's anime. Though Yamato has yet to make his voice heard in the official anime series, a recent One Piece short gave us our first taste of Kaido's offspring who will be voiced by legendary voice actor Saori Hayami.
Hayami has been a part of countless anime franchises throughout her career, including the likes of Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, One-Punch Man, and the Rising of the Shield Hero to name a few. Needless to say, fans are quite excited that she will be joining the current tale of the Straw Hats and that she will usher in the arrival of the offspring of Kaido.
What do you think of the new voice for Yamato? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.
She's Also A Singer!
She’s an amazing singer too!! https://t.co/7BXjNtKYah— Randall Abron (@AR_7701) August 30, 2021
Welcome Aboard!
#ONEPIECE— OROJAPAN (@Orojapan1) August 30, 2021
Yamato voice actress has been revealed.
WELCOME Saori Hayami 👋😍 pic.twitter.com/gR4sc6MbyN
Time To Join The Straw Hats!
I want Yamato to join, i need Saori Hayami in the crew.— D.Medina// One piece GOAT Thank you Miura! (@DavidMedinaSol2) August 30, 2021
Quite The Resume
Saori Hayami is voicing Yamato in the One Piece anime?! 😱😮
Shinobu in Demon Slayer, Fubuki in One Punch Man, Lora in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and now YAMATO! What a resume! https://t.co/ojFfPrz2fO— RogersBase (@RogersBase) August 30, 2021
Serious Excitement
So stoked about the announcement of Yamato’s VA being Saori Hayami ❤️ im so so excited for the next episode!
I also get to cosplay with an Oden in November. Another thing I’m looking forward too 😭❤️#Yamato #onepiece pic.twitter.com/9nX3jLW4W8— haybear ♦️ ONIHIME-SAMA 👹 (@HaybearCosplay) August 31, 2021
High Bars Set
Saori Hayami has been revealed to be Yamato’s Voice Actor. Very excited for this, the anime is setting the bars highs! #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/WVaBCFVxgR— Diab🍀♠️BC170 (@Diab_26) August 31, 2021
The GOAT
Nah Yamato definitely joining 😭😭— Lunazo (@lunaDking) August 30, 2021
Man look at all of these amazing characters
Saori Hayami is a goat. https://t.co/4ZohhAVjlf
Already Hooked
I know little to nothing about Yamato.
But Saori Hayami as the voice behind the character already has me hooked.— Phillip Ka(Tackett)gatari (@CrimsonCyclo) August 30, 2021