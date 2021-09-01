One Piece Flip Out For Yamato's Voice Casting

Yamato, the offspring of the villain Kaido has been a fan-favorite character since being introduced in the Wano Arc, and with fans thinking that the spiritual successor to Kozuki Oden might be joining the Straw Hat Pirates as their newest member before the War for Wano comes to a close, anime fans are loving the casting of his voice for One Piece's anime. Though Yamato has yet to make his voice heard in the official anime series, a recent One Piece short gave us our first taste of Kaido's offspring who will be voiced by legendary voice actor Saori Hayami.

Hayami has been a part of countless anime franchises throughout her career, including the likes of Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, One-Punch Man, and the Rising of the Shield Hero to name a few. Needless to say, fans are quite excited that she will be joining the current tale of the Straw Hats and that she will usher in the arrival of the offspring of Kaido.

