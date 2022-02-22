One Piece Shares Preview for Episode 1012: Watch

One Piece has dropped the preview for the anime’s next big episode! The anime is now making its way through the first major phase of the battles across Onigashima, and the Straw Hats have been coming face to face with their respective opponents for the rest of the war. This means that each new episode has been absolutely packed to the brim with things to keep track of as there are many notable battles and events breaking out all through the chaos on the island. These fights are only going to get bigger from here as well, so now is the time to really pay attention.

With the newest episode of the series providing a major update in the chaotic battle between Chopper and Queen, Zoro had helped Chopper obtain the proper antibodies needed to help cure the Ice Oni plague. But that’s not all that happened either as Sanji was caught in a deadly trap set by Black Maria of the Tobi Roppo, and there are much more things happening around the island that are starting to take shape as Luffy continues to try and make his way to the roof of the Skull Dome. You can get an idea of what’s coming next with the preview of Episode 1012 below as released by Toei Animation:

Episode 1012 of One Piece is titled “A Turnaround Move! The Flames of Marco the Phoenix!” and the preview for the episode teases that we’ll get more on Chopper’s struggle to cure Queen’s deadly plague, and it seems like Marco will be playing a major role. The newest episode of the series saw him reaching the performance floor and offering his help to the Straw Hats, and it seems like helping Chopper out in this situation will be one of the major ways he contributes to it.

At the same time, the preview teases that not only Zoro will see some more action as he continues to try and make his way to the roof of the Skull Dome, but there will also be someone coming Jinbe’s way. We had seen Jinbe trying to escort Luffy to the roof of the dome, but if they are attacked by a powerful opponent it’s likely he will jump in to buy Luffy some time. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how that all goes down.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see in One Piece’s next episode? How are you liking the fights across Onigashima so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!