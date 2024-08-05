One Piece Preview Sets Up Kuzan’s Heel Turn

One Piece is now working its way through a new fight between Sword and Blackbeard’s pirates, and the preview for Episode 1115 of the anime is setting up why former Admiral Kuzan went through a heel turn. One Piece has shifted its attention for a bit during the Egghead Arc as Koby has been trying to escape capture on Beehive. This was taken to the next level as Garp made his way to the island to save his favorite pupil, and kicked off a huge new fight in order to rescue Koby. But then it was all interrupted by Garp’s former pupil, Kuzan.

Kuzan mysteriously left the Navy following the events of Marineford, and it’s explained that he did so after losing to Akainu and refusing to work under him. But there had yet to be an explanation as to how and why Kuzan is now a member of the Blackbeard Pirates instead. Now it seems we will finally get to see this crucial part of the history as the preview for One Piece Episode 1115 teases that we’ll get to see Kuzan going through his heel turn. You can check out the preview for One Piece Episode 1115 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1115

One Piece Episode 1115 is titled “The Navy Surprised! The Navy Headquarters’ Former Admiral, Kuzan” and the promo for the episode is teased as such, “Kuzan stands in the way of Garp who came to save Koby. What is his true intention in joining Blackbeard’s crew after leaving the Navy? Garp’s former best pupil, who became a pirate, now unleashes a blow of rebellion against his mentor! Premiering in Japan on Sunday, August 11th (and Saturday, August 12th internationally), One Piece Episode 1115 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix when it drops.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next for the Egghead Arc instead. There’s also the live-action One Piece series with Netflix as it’s now working on Season 2 for a release in the future.