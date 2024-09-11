One Piece Episode 1119 Preview Teases Cobra's Biggest Secret Revealed

One Piece's anime is now unfolding a major conspiracy, and the preview for the next episode of the anime is teasing King Cobra Nefertari revealing his big hidden secret. One Piece's anime has pivoted during a new phase of the Egghead Arc as the latest episodes have shifted their attention away from Luffy and the Straw Hats trying to escape from Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory. Unlike during the Wano Country arc in which both the Straw Hats and story were relatively isolated, this arc has been expanding on what's happening in the rest of the world while Luffy's crew is in their own struggle.

With so many questions still left over from the events of the Reverie, the latest few episodes of One Piece have refocused on Sabo as he not only survived everything at Mariejois, but also has a much different story of what went down. Rather than assassinating King Cobra as had been reported to the rest of the world, Sabo has been telling the real story as he apparently caught something huge during Cobra's meeting with the Five Elders. Now we'll finally get to see what that actually was.

What Is Coming in One Piece Episode 1119?

One Piece Episode 1118 ended with Sabo filling in more of the gaps at the Reverie. This not only revealed how he and the other Revolutionary Army generals were able to save a captured Kuma from the Celestial Dragons, but also revealed that King Cobra was seeking a meeting with the Five Elders. As the previous episode came to an end, Cobra met these Elders and started to question a few things about what he has learned from his family's history about the real state of the world. Noting how there was a throne at the center of the world, things only got more complicated from there.

Shockingly, Imu came out and made his way to this throne and is now lording over Cobra. While fans have seen this mysterious figure before, this is the first time Cobra has actually seen (and heard, with a voice actor that's also yet to be revealed) this mysterious king. But as Cobra continues to question about what actually went down during the Void Century, he also alluded to the fact that there's a piece of his family history that ties into the secrets as well.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1119

The preview for One Piece Episode 1119 teases that soon things will be getting even worse for Cobra as he's been marked for death by Imu and the Five Elders. The promo itself further teases that with, "Surprised by the presence sitting on the Empty Throne, King Cobra prepares for death as he learns the truth of the world. Facing a cruel fate that he can't defy, he trusts Sabo with the 800-year-old secret of the Nefertari Family!" So it's clear that as Cobra gets ready for his death, he passes on this knowledge to Sabo.

It would explain why Sabo was seen over Cobra's dead body, and reported to be behind his assassination if it was indeed a cover up. It also explains why Vivi has been in hiding with Morgans if this was all a part of the fallout to keep her safe. Now it's just a matter of seeing what this secret is, how this ties into the Void Century, and how it all moves the Final Saga forward. You'll be able to see One Piece Episode 1119 streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix when it premieres this Saturday, September 14th.