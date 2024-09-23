One Piece Welcomes Three New Seraphim in Latest Episode

One Piece is continuing to work its way through the Egghead Arc to fill in the gaps of what's happening to the rest of the seas, and the newest episode of the anime has revealed the final three of the Seraphim that Government has created. One Piece: Egghead Arc has temporarily turned its attention away from the events of the future island laboratory itself as Luffy and the Straw Hats try and escape it, and the episodes thus far have been revealing more of the secrets happening in the rest of the ocean. The biggest of which involves the World Government as they have many plans in place.

As the One Piece anime continues to work through the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, the Government has been revealing some major secrets about their real control over the rest of the world. Not only are Imu and the Five Elders even more sinister than fans might have realized, but their machinations are continuing to bear fruit thanks to all of the work Dr. Vegapunk has done. This includes the Seraphim weapons, and One Piece Episode 1120 revealed the final three of these weapons in the anime's latest episode.

Doflamingo, Moria, and Crocodile Seraphims official color schemes! #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/4gtz2NY8Ad — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) September 22, 2024

One Piece: What Are the Seraphim?

As introduced during the Egghead Arc in One Piece's previous episodes, the World Government decided to get rid of the Seven Warlords System as one of the decisions they made during the Reverie. The fallout led to those former Warlords all splitting off in their own ways, and during the Straw Hats' landing on Egghead fans got to see why. The Marines had gotten rid of this system because they were able to develop a Pacifista that was much stronger than any of the others they had built based on Kuma's body.

These Seraphim are modeled after the former Seven Warlords lineup. The four seen attacking Luffy and the Straw Hats on Egghead had been based on Jimbei, Boa Hancock, Hawkeye Mihawk, and Kuma. This is clearly modeled after the first incarnation of the Warlords and not the other line ups that came later with shake up introductions from the likes of Trafalgar Law or Buggy. But now thanks to One Piece Episode 1120, the final three of these powerful Seraphim weapons have been revealed in full. And much like the others, they are younger versions of the ones they're based off of.

Who Are the New Seraphim?

The three new Seraphim revealed in One Piece Episode 1120 appear to be modeled after Donquixote Doflamingo, Sir Crocodile, and Gecko Moria. With these three being the final members of the original Seven Warlords line up, these are also likely the final of the Seraphim weapons that we'll see. Barring Dr. Vegapunk secretly crafting yet another powerful weapon (which is unlikely given that his island is currently being wiped out by the Government),this is the full line up for the Seraphim weapons.

The Seven Warlords once worked with the World Government to create a sort of stalemate where neither would get too involved in one another's business, but the Government has since thrown the rest of the seas into chaos as the balance of power between the pirates and the marines have been disrupted in such a way. It's why each subsequent arc has been one intense event after another, and it's clear that it's all going to get a lot messier before it gets better. Especially if these new Seraphim are just as strong as the ones we have gotten to see in action already.