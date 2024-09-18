One Piece Episode 1120 Preview Teases Massive World Shake Up

One Piece's anime is finally working through the fallout of some of the big secrets happening during the Reverie, and the preview for the next episode is teasing a massive shake up for the world as King Imu moves into action. One Piece: Egghead Arc has taken a slight detour from Luffy and the Straw Hats attempting to escape from the chaos of Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory, and has instead by revealing more of what's happening in the rest of the seas. All the while each of these big events have been major building blocks towards the grand finale.

With this being the first arc of the Final Saga from Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga, One Piece has indeed been making some reveals that fans have been waiting to see answered for a very long time. This includes filling in some of the gaps from the Reverie arc, and Sabo has been sharing the story of what really happened to King Cobra as the Alabasta king met with the Five Elders. But with Imu making himself known to the former king, it seems now he's making his move and that's being teased with the preview for One Piece Episode 1120. You can check it out below:

What Is Coming in One Piece Episode 1120?

One Piece Episode 1119 filled in more of the gaps left over from the Reverie as King Cobra Nefertari met with the Five Elders. He was seeking answers to questions he had raised when looking into his family's history, and the Five Elders only met him with disdain. Wanting to know more about why Queen Lily Nefertari seemingly had connections within the Void Century, he started asking too many questions and was soon marked for death. Making these more intense was the fact that Imu revealed himself in full to someone else.

Imu took his seat on the throne in the center of the world, and it was a shock to Cobra to see someone in the thone where no one was supposed to be. But by then it was way too late, and thus Imu and the Elders had transformed into demonic monsters and killed Cobra on the spot. As Sabo saw it all go down, he was attacked as well as he was trying to save Cobra from his imminent demise. But in a final royal moment, Cobra instead wanted Sabo to pass on a message to both Vivi and Luffy that they share the D. in their names.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1120

The preview for One Piece Episode 1120 teases the fallout of Sabo's escape from Mariejois, and that things are about to change for the rest of the world in a massive way. King Imu is set to make his move on Lulusia, and even seemingly take an aim on the Revolutionary Army. The promo for the episode further teases it as such, "Vivi and Wapol attempt to flee the turbulent Holy Land Mary Geoise. Sabo heads for the kingdom of Lulusia with King Cobra's in his heart. And as if to corner them, the Five Elders' attack finally begins!"

Now with this new information from the latest episode, Sabo fleeing to Lulusia is likely why it was targeted by Imu in a previous episode. But as Imu makes his move, it's clear that there are going to be a lot more dangers on the open seas for Luffy and the others as well. As One Piece gets closer to the anime's grand finale, everything is going to be thrown into chaos. You'll be able to see One Piece Episode 1120 streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix when it premieres this Saturday, September 21st.